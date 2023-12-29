5 potential Bears targets to watch in the College Football Playoff

The College Football Playoff is here.

For NFL fans, that means an up-close look at some of the most talented collegiate prospects. With big-name programs Michigan, Alabama, Texas and Washington set to battle it out, there are plenty of draft targets to watch in these games.

The Bears, with two first-round picks, are in prime position to potentially snag some of the best players from these four teams.

Here are five prospects to watch in the College Football Playoff:

Rome Odunze, Washington WR

2023 stats: 81 receptions, 1,428 receiving yards, 13 touchdowns

Odunze is a potential target with the Bears' own first-round pick, which could fall in the back half of the top 10. He's had consecutive 1,000-yard seasons for the Huskies and has ideal NFL size (6-foot-3, 215 pounds). Odunze would form a potent pair with D.J. Moore in the Bears' receiver room.

Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama CB

2023 stats: 27 total tackles, seven passes defended

In addition to having the most fun name in college football, McKinstry is a standout defensive back for the Crimson Tide. Don't let his lack of stats fool you -- McKinstry is among the top cover corners in college football. Teams rarely throw his way to avoid giving him the opportunity to make a play.

Adonai Mitchell, Texas WR

2023 stats: 51 receptions, 813 receiving yards, 10 touchdowns

Mitchell is projected to be picked in the late-first or early-second round, where the Bears currently don't have a selection. But if Ryan Poles opts to trade down from one of the Bears' two top-15 first-round picks, Mitchell could be an option. The 6-foot-4 wideout has had a breakout junior season at Texas after spending his first two years at Georgia.

Mike Sainristil, Michigan DB

2023 stats: 30 total tackles, five interceptions (two touchdowns), two sacks

Deeper in the draft, Sainristil stands out as a possible mid-round target. The senior has thrived as the primary slot corner for Jim Harbaugh this season, and he's done it on the big stage already. Sainristil had two forced fumbles and a sack in the Big Ten Championship Game against Iowa.

J.C. Latham, Alabama OT

Draft range: Top 15

Back at the top, Latham could help fortify the Bears' offensive line as a likely top-15 pick. At 6-foot-6 and 335 pounds, the junior from Wisconsin looks the part as a future NFL offensive tackle.