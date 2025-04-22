The 2025 NFL Draft order is set, and teams are heading to Green Bay for what could be a wild and exciting selection show this week.

So far, there have been zero trades made involving first round picks, but there could be plenty of action beginning on Thursday as teams jockey for position in what is a deep draft class at several key positions.

There is still a bit of drama over which players will be selected within the first few picks, and teams are preparing for that uncertainty.

Here is the full draft order for the first round:

1 Tennessee Titans

2 Cleveland Browns

3 New York Giants

4 New England Patriots

5 Jacksonville Jaguars

6 Las Vegas Raiders

7 New York Jets

8 Carolina Panthers

9 New Orleans Saints

10 Chicago Bears

11 San Francisco 49ers

12 Dallas Cowboys

13 Miami Dolphins

14 Indianapolis Colts

15 Atlanta Falcons

16 Arizona Cardinals

17 Cincinnati Bengals

18 Seattle Seahawks

19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

20 Denver Broncos

21 Pittsburgh Steelers

22 Los Angeles Chargers

23 Green Bay Packers

24 Minnesota Vikings

25 Houston Texans

26 Los Angeles Rams

27 Baltimore Ravens

28 Detroit Lions

29 Washington Commanders

30 Buffalo Bills

31 Kansas City Chiefs

32 Philadelphia Eagles

Here are the rest of the Bears’ picks in the 2025 NFL Draft:

Second Round: No. 39, 41

Third Round: No. 72

Fourth Round: No picks

Fifth Round: No. 148

Sixth Round: No picks

Seventh Round: No. 233, 240