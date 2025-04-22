The 2025 NFL Draft order is set, and teams are heading to Green Bay for what could be a wild and exciting selection show this week.
So far, there have been zero trades made involving first round picks, but there could be plenty of action beginning on Thursday as teams jockey for position in what is a deep draft class at several key positions.
There is still a bit of drama over which players will be selected within the first few picks, and teams are preparing for that uncertainty.
Here is the full draft order for the first round:
1 Tennessee Titans
2 Cleveland Browns
3 New York Giants
Chicago Bears
4 New England Patriots
5 Jacksonville Jaguars
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.
6 Las Vegas Raiders
7 New York Jets
8 Carolina Panthers
9 New Orleans Saints
10 Chicago Bears
11 San Francisco 49ers
12 Dallas Cowboys
13 Miami Dolphins
14 Indianapolis Colts
15 Atlanta Falcons
16 Arizona Cardinals
17 Cincinnati Bengals
18 Seattle Seahawks
19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20 Denver Broncos
21 Pittsburgh Steelers
22 Los Angeles Chargers
23 Green Bay Packers
24 Minnesota Vikings
25 Houston Texans
26 Los Angeles Rams
27 Baltimore Ravens
28 Detroit Lions
29 Washington Commanders
30 Buffalo Bills
31 Kansas City Chiefs
32 Philadelphia Eagles
Here are the rest of the Bears’ picks in the 2025 NFL Draft:
Second Round: No. 39, 41
Third Round: No. 72
Fourth Round: No picks
Fifth Round: No. 148
Sixth Round: No picks
Seventh Round: No. 233, 240