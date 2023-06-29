2024 NFL Mock Draft: Way too early look at possible Bears picks

Normally we’d say the end of June is far too early to start delving into NFL mock drafts. After all, the college season is still months away so we’re stuck using projections from the 2022 season. Further, we have no idea where each NFL team will be slotted in the draft. But with all the hoopla around Connor Bedard and seeing how much fun Blackhawks fans are having with the 2023 NHL Draft, we figured to heck with it. Why shouldn’t we have some draft fun too?

And wouldn’t you know it, PFF’s draft tool is already raring to go for the class of 2024. As previously mentioned, we have no idea where the Bears or Panthers will ultimately land in the draft once the 2023 season is done, so we’re going with what PFF has in their draft tool, which is the Panthers picking at No. 10 and the Bears right behind them at 11.

Without further ado, here’s our first crack at a two-round 2024 NFL mock draft:

NO. 10: DALLAS TURNER - EDGE - ALABAMA

The Bears knew they weren’t going to fill every hole on their roster in one year, and so far the position that hasn’t received an uptick in young talent has been the defensive end group. Turner is exactly what Bears GM Ryan Poles looks for in players. He’s lean, quick and athletic. Coming out of high school he was widely regarded one of the top recruits regardless of position, and some had him as the top edge rusher. Even though the production isn’t eye-popping (12.5 sacks in 28 games), scouts note his “flashes” show enticing talent. Turner will have a big opportunity to take a step into the spotlight this year with Will Anderson out of town.

NO. 11: EMEKA EGBUKA - WIDE RECEIVER - OHIO STATE

Now seems like a good time to reiterate that it is too early to be doing mock drafts. That said, Egbuka and Marvin Harrison Jr. could be the best WR duo since Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase went crazy at LSU togetherー and Egbuka and Harrison Jr. are expected to enter the draft together. All the hype is around Harrison Jr. right now, but Egbuka was extremely productive in his sophomore season last year. He had 74 catches for 1,151 yards and 10 TDs. The Buckeyes move him around the field, and we know the Bears like versatile players in their offense.

NO. 42: BRALEN TRICE - EDGE - WASHINGTON

Poles grabs another edge rusher, just like this year when the Bears dipped into the defensive tackle well several times to add Gervon Dexter, Zacch Pickens and Travis Bell. Trice could have come out for the 2023 draft, but opted to return for another season with the Huskies. He’s another guy with the athletic profile Poles covets at 6’4”, 267 lbs. He’s another former five-star recruit, too. Trice took a big step forward in terms of production last season with nine sacks and 12 TFLs in 13 games. He also led all college edge rushers with 70 total pressures.

