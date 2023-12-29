So you’ve decided to start thinking about the 2024 NFL Draft. With the Bears’ playoffs hopes all but over, it’s hard to blame you. Things are trending towards the Bears securing the No. 1 pick in the draft, so it should be an offseason filled with speculation again, too. If you’re just tuning into draft coverage, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s a draft cheat sheet to get you up to speed on the basics.

WHEN IS THE 2024 NFL DRAFT?

The draft begins on Apr. 25 and ends Apr. 27. The first round is completed on day one. Rounds two and three make up day two. The final four rounds of the draft take all day on day three.

WHERE IS THE 2024 NFL DRAFT?

Next year’s draft will take place in Detroit?

WHERE DO THE BEARS PICK IN THE 2024 NFL DRAFT?

At the time of publication, there are still two games remaining in the regular season, so the draft order has not been finalized. However, the Bears are on track to have two top-10 picks. The Bears own the Panthers’ first-round pick this year thanks to the trade that sent last year’s No. 1 overall pick to Carolina. If the Panthers lose out, that pick will be the No. 1 overall pick again. As things stand, the Bears’ own pick slots in at No. 9, but with many teams bunched together that can change quickly.

WHO ARE THE TOP 2024 NFL DRAFT PROSPECTS?

Consensus says three players sit atop the draft rankings: USC QB Caleb Williams, UNC QB Drake May and OSU WR Marvin Harrision Jr. A case can be made for the Bears to select any of those players.

WHAT IS A MOCK DRAFT?

We are in the thick of mock draft season, so you’ve probably seen the term floating around social media. A mock draft is a fake draft that writers will put together to either predict which players each team will select next April, or provide readers with early scouting reports on the prospects in this year’s class. You can find a list of NBC Sports Chicago mock drafts here.

