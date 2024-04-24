2024 NFL Draft

2024 NFL Draft betting odds: who's favored to land No. 9 overall?

The Chicago Bears own the ninth-overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft. Here's who oddsmakers believe will land in that spot

By Tori Rubinstein

NBC Universal, Inc.

With the draft less than 24 hours away, there's still plenty of time to place bets on who the Bears, or another team if Chicago trades down, will take in the first round at No. 9.

As of this writing, Texas defensive tackle Byron Murphy II is the favorite to land as the ninth-overall pick at +100 odds, per Fanatics Sportsbook.

Watch NBC Chicago local news and weather for free 24/7

Slightly undersized at 6-foot-1 and 297 pounds, Murphy poses a major threat on the pass rush with his quick feet and explosiveness. Bears insider Josh Schrock described him as a "versatile defender who is great against the run and pressuring the quarterback."

"Murphy's stock has been steadily rising during the pre-draft process, and it won't be a surprise if he and the Bears are a fit, be it at No. 9 or after a small move down," Schrock wrote.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

There's been a ton a of noise this week surrounding Rome Odunze after NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that he recently caught passes from Caleb Williams alongside DJ Moore and Keenan Allen. Williams and Odunze were also acting rather chummy as they boarded the same flight to Detroit on Thursday. The Washington wide receiver has the second-best odds (+350) of being taken at No. 9.

Murphy and Odunze stand alone as the two most likely prospects to go ninth-overall. Florida State's Jared Verse has the next-best odds at +1000.

Chicago Bears

Bears Stadium 3 hours ago

White Sox not included in Bears' financing plans for new stadium. Here's why that matters

Caleb Williams 4 hours ago

Caleb Williams, Rome Odunze eye Bears partnership after workout with Keenan Allen, DJ Moore

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

This article tagged under:

2024 NFL Draft
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us