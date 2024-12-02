How to watch Chargers vs. Chiefs on Sunday Night Football in Week 14

Two AFC West rivals are getting ready to square off in primetime.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will host Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers for an intriguing Sunday Night Football showdown in Week 14.

The Chiefs share the NFL's best record at 11-1 entering Week 14, but the two-time defending champions have been eking out wins. The team's latest nail-biter came on Black Friday, when it escaped with a 19-17 victory over the shorthanded Las Vegas Raiders thanks to an improbable fumble in the last minute of play.

Now, Kansas City will have a chance to clinch its 10th straight division title when it welcomes the Chargers to town. Jim Harbaugh's team is in the thick of the AFC wild card picture with an 8-4 record after its road victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 13.

Which team will walk away with a Sunday Night Football victory? Here's how you can watch Chargers-Chiefs on NBC and Peacock.

When is the Chargers vs. Chiefs Sunday Night Football game?

The Chargers and Chiefs will clash on Sunday Night Football on Sunday, Dec. 8, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

What time is the Chargers vs. Chiefs Sunday Night Football game?

Kickoff for Chargers-Chiefs is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.

How to watch the Chargers-Chiefs Sunday Night Football game

Chargers-Chiefs will air on NBC. Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst) and Melissa Stark (sideline) will be on the call for the game and for Sunday Night Football throughout the 2024 season.

Pregame coverage on NBC and Peacock starts at 7 p.m. ET with "Football Night in America," as Maria Taylor, Jason Garrett, Chris Simms, Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison, Mike Florio, Devin McCourty, Matthew Berry and Jac Collinsworth get you ready for the game.

How to live stream the Chargers vs. Chiefs Sunday Night Football game

Live stream: Peacock, NBC.com

Mobile app: Peacock mobile app on Apple/Android, NBC mobile app

