Is this the end of the Bryce Young era in Carolina?

The Panthers officially benched the 2023 No. 1 overall pick on Tuesday after 18 uneven games to start his career. Young has a 2-16 career record with 3,122 passing yards, 11 passing touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

While the 23-year-old Alabama product still has two more guaranteed years on his contract after this season, his career in Carolina could be over. Young's trade value has never been lower, which makes it an interesting time for suitors with a need at QB. As Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold are proving, it's never too late for a highly-touted player to revitalize his career.

With that in mind, here are five teams that could be fits for Young:

Miami Dolphins

Current QB outlook: The Dolphins wouldn't have been mentioned a week ago, but they are now firmly in the mix. Tua Tagovailoa was placed on IR after suffering another concussion on Sept. 12, which put him out through at least Week 8. Skylar Thompson is slated to start for Miami in Week 3 and the team also signed Tyler Huntley to be the backup.

How Young fits: If Tagovailoa's concussion is determined to be a long-term issue, the Dolphins would need a new QB of the future. Young hasn't proven to be that in Carolina, but Miami would offer him a proven offensive coach in Mike McDaniel and the best weapons since he was at Alabama.

New York Giants

Current QB outlook: It's grim for Big Blue. Daniel Jones has been the Giants' primary starting QB since 2019, but it seems like he may have overstayed his welcome. The Giants can get out of his contract after this season and start fresh, which seems to be the most likely outcome. Veteran Drew Lock and fan favorite Tommy DeVito are currently the backups.

How Young fits: Brian Daboll could be on the hot seat, and maybe Young would buy him some time. But the roster situation wouldn't be too much better for Young. The Giants do have a potential star in rookie receiver Malik Nabers, but the offensive line is a weakness. It's not an ideal match for the young QB.

Los Angeles Rams

Current QB outlook: Matthew Stafford still looks like a star, but he won't be around forever. With injuries piling up for the 36-year-old QB, it's time for the Rams to start putting together a succession plan. Even if it's years down the road, Los Angeles' QB of the future isn't on the roster right now. Eleven-year veteran Jimmy Garoppolo and former fourth-rounder Stetson Bennett are Stafford's backups.

How Young fits: From Young's perspective, this could be his ideal team. Sean McVay helped get Mayfield back on track -- and if anyone can do the same for Young, it's McVay. He could learn behind Stafford for the time being, be surrounded by talented teammates and coaches and have no pressure to perform right away.

Las Vegas Raiders

Current QB outlook: Gardner Minshew is a solid bridge option, but he's never proven to be a long-term answer. Aidan O'Connell was drafted in the fourth round last year, but he's 26 years old and doesn't appear to be future star. Both QBs have certain tools to like -- neither have Young's pedigree as a former top pick, though.

How Young fits: The Raiders can afford to take a flier on Young, especially if the price is low. They had stability with Derek Carr for years, but that type of player isn't currently on the roster. Luke Getsy, who struggled to get the best out of Justin Fields in Chicago, might not be the perfect coordinator for Young to work with.

Tennessee Titans

Current QB outlook: Tennessee entered the season fully bought in on Will Levis. After two games and a few mind-boggling turnovers, new head coach Brian Callahan could be looking for a fresh face. Veteran Mason Rudolph, who helped lead the Steelers to the playoffs last season, is the only other QB on the roster.

How Young fits: The Titans added veterans on both sides of the ball this offseason, which would put Young in a decent spot to succeed. Receivers Calvin Ridley, Deandre Hopkins and Tyler Boyd and running backs Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears would give him reliable weapons. It's an attractive option for Young.