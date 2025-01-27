NFL

Brittany Mahomes slams Bills fans for hanging Kermit doll dressed as Patrick Mahomes

After the Chiefs’ AFC Championship Game win, the Kansas City quarterback responded to the controversy with a meme.

By Terry Dickerson | NBC News

NBC Universal, Inc.

As the Kansas City Chiefs celebrate their victory in the AFC Championship on Sunday, Brittany Mahomes is sending a pointed reminder to Buffalo Bills fans about the importance of sportsmanship.

The wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes took to her Instagram Story to address an incident from November involving Bills fans at a tailgate.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

At the event, a Kermit the Frog doll was dressed in a curly wig and #15 Chiefs jersey and hung from a pole, sparking outrage among Chiefs supporters. The puppet’s resemblance to the star quarterback was a nod to an ongoing joke about his voice sounding like the Muppet.

NFL Jan 14

How to watch the 2025 Super Bowl: Broadcast info, TV channel, streaming and more

Super Bowl 7 hours ago

Most common Super Bowl matchups in NFL history ahead of second Chiefs-Eagles showdown

Kansas City Chiefs 17 hours ago

How many Super Bowls have the Chiefs made, won?

Many fans accused the stunt of being in poor taste and even racist, saying it staged a mock lynching of the Black quarterback.

“Do we remember this, Buffalo? Absolutely disgusting,” Brittany Mahomes wrote in her post on Sunday alongside a photo of the incident. “So as you go home tonight, I pray we become better people.”

Her message came after the Chiefs punched their ticket to New Orleans for a third straight Super Bowl appearance after a hard-fought 32-29 victory over the Bills.

While Brittany called for reflection, Patrick Mahomes appeared unfazed by the incident.

After Sunday’s victory, the two-time NFL MVP and three-time Super Bowl MVP took to X to share a classic meme of Kermit the Frog sipping tea, a cheeky nod to the controversy and the victory.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News:

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

NFL
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us