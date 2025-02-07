Bills' Josh Allen wins first NFL MVP, stunningly edges Lamar Jackson

Josh Allen is a first-time NFL MVP winner.

In a stunning result to end the 2025 NFL Honors program, the Buffalo Bills star was crowned the best player during the 2024 regular season.

He edged Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson by four first-place votes, winning the battle 27-23. In total, Allen tallied 383 points to Jackson's 362.

Philadelphia Eagles star Saquon Barkley had the third-most points, followed by Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow and Detroit Lions' Jared Goff.

Here's the moment Allen's name was called:

A moment that MVP Josh Allen will cherish for the rest of his life 🏆



Jackson was largely expected to win the award. He beat out Allen with 30 to 18 first-place votes to earn AP first-team All-Pro honors. The last time a first-team All-Pro didn't win MVP was 1987, which saw John Elway claim the MVP award over Joe Montana.

Allen threw for 3,731 yards, 28 touchdowns and six picks to go with 531 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns. He became the first player in NFL history to have five straight seasons with at least 40 total touchdowns, as Buffalo also won the AFC East for five years running.

Jackson, a two-time MVP, posted career-highs with 4,172 yards passing and 41 touchdowns to just four picks. He also rushed for 915 yards, his most since 2020, and four touchdowns.

The Bills finished 13-4 for the AFC's No. 2 seed while Baltimore grabbed No. 3 with a 12-5 record. The two sides met in the divisional round, with Allen's side triumphing over Jackson's in a 27-25 win, though the MVP is a regular-season award.

