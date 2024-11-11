How to watch Bengals vs. Chargers on Sunday Night Football in Week 11

Two top quarterbacks from the 2020 NFL Draft class are set to square off for the second time.

Joe Burrow will lead the Cincinnati Bengals to the West Coast for a Sunday Night Football showdown against Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11.

At 4-6, the Bengals are in desperate need of a win to keep up in the AFC playoff picture. Cincinnati is coming off a heartbreaking Thursday Night Football defeat against the Baltimore Ravens in which the team failed to convert a go-ahead two-point conversion in the final minute.

On the other side, Herbert and the Chargers are thriving in the first year of the Jim Harbaugh regime. The team sits at 6-3 after rattling off three straight wins, with the most recent one coming in Week 10 against the Tennessee Titans.

Which team will prevail on SNF? Here's how you can watch Bengals-Chargers on NBC and Peacock.

When is the Bengals vs. Chargers Sunday Night Football game?

The Bengals and Chargers will battle on Sunday Night Football on Sunday, Nov. 17, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

What time is the Bengals vs. Chargers Sunday Night Football game?

Kickoff for Bengals-Chargers is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.

The matchup was originally supposed to be played in the later Sunday afternoon window, but it was flexed into SNF and took the primetime spot that had belonged to Colts-Jets.

How to watch the Bengals vs. Chargers Sunday Night Football game

Bengals-Chargers will air on NBC. Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst) and Melissa Stark (sideline) will be on the call for the game and for Sunday Night Football throughout the 2024 season.

Pregame coverage on NBC and Peacock starts at 7 p.m. ET with "Football Night in America," as Maria Taylor, Jason Garrett, Chris Simms, Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison, Mike Florio, Devin McCourty, Matthew Berry and Jac Collinsworth get you ready for the game.

How to live stream the Bengals vs. Chargers Sunday Night Football game

Live stream: Peacock, NBC.com

Mobile app: Peacock mobile app on Apple/Android, NBC mobile app