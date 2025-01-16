Everything to know about the 2025 Senior Bowl: Date, location, rosters and more

With the NFL and NCAA seasons winding down, the next wave of stars are ready to enter the league.
The 2025 NFL Draft is scheduled for April, but now is the time for prospects to start impressing potential suitors.
That process kicks off with the Reese's Senior Bowl, which is held each year for players hoping to join the NFL after college. Soon after, players will go through the NFL Combine, individual interviews and pro days on their journey to the league.
When and where is the Senior Bowl this year? And who is playing and coaching? Here's everything you need to know about the 2025 Senior Bowl:
What is the Senior Bowl?
The Senior Bowl is a college football all-star game featuring the best graduating prospects who are entering the draft. While the game is the showcase event, players also partake in a week of practice with NFL coaches.
Players are split into two teams, American and National, before facing off in a game.
When is the Senior Bowl 2025?
The 2025 Senior Bowl will be played on Saturday, Feb. 1, at 1:30 p.m. ET.
Where is the Senior Bowl 2025?
The 2025 Senior Bowl will be held at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama, the same city where it has been played since 1951.
The inaugural Senior Bowl was held in Jacksonville, Florida, in 1950 before moving to Mobile the following year. The game was played at Ladd-Peebles Stadium from 1951 to 2020 but moved to Hancock Whitney Stadium in 2021.
How to watch the Senior Bowl 2025
The 2025 Senior Bowl will air live on NFL Network and stream on NFL+.
2025 Senior Bowl rosters
Here's a positional look at all the players who have accepted invites to play in the 2025 Senior Bowl:
Quarterbacks
- Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss
- Dillon Gabriel, Oregon
- Will Howard, Ohio State
- Riley Leonard, Notre Dame
- Jalen Milroe, Alabama
- Tyler Shough, Louisville
Running backs
- LeQuint Allen, Syracuse
- Donovan Edwards, Michigan
- Trevor Etienne, Georgia
- Ollie Gordon II, Oklahoma State
- RJ Harvey, Central Florida
- Jarquez Hunter, Auburn
- Woody Marks, USC
- Damien Martinez, Miami
- Kalel Mullings, Michigan
- Devin Neal, Kansas
- Cameron Skattebo, Arizona State
- Brashard Smith, SMU
- Bhayshul Tuten, Virginia Tech
- Marcus Yarns, Delaware
Wide receivers
- Elic Ayomanor, Stanford
- Jack Bech, TCU
- Pat Bryant, Illinois
- Chimere Dike, Florida
- Da'Quan Felton, Virginia Tech
- Tai Felton, Maryland
- Jayden Higgins, Iowa State
- Tez Johnson, Oregon
- Kyren Lacy, LSU
- Jaylin Lane, Virginia Tech
- Bru McCoy, Tennessee
- Jaylin Noel, Iowa State
- Xavier Restrepo, Miami
- Jalen Royals, Utah State
- Arian Smith, Georgia
- Kyle Williams, Washington State
- Savion Williams, TCU
Tight ends
- Elijah Arroyo, Miami
- Gavin Bartholomew, Pittsburgh
- Jake Briningstool, Clemson
- CJ Dippre, Alabama
- Harold Fannin Jr., Bowling Green
- Terrance Ferguson, Oregon
- Jackson Hawes, Georgia Tech
- Gunnar Helm, Texas
- Moliki Matavao, UCLA
- Mason Taylor, LSU
Offensive linemen
- Anthony Belton, NC State
- Logan Brown, Kansas
- Josh Conerly Jr., Oregon
- Ajani Cornelius, Oregon
- JC Davis, Illinois
- Garrett Dellinger, LSU
- Aireontae Ersery, Minnesota
- Miles Frazier, LSU
- Charles Grant, William & Mary
- Emery Jones, LSU
- Chase Lundt, UConn
- Marcus Mbow, Purdue
- Seth McLaughlin, Ohio State
- Armand Membou, Missouri
- Wyatt Milum, West Virginia
- Jonah Monheim, USC
- Jack Nelson, Wisconsin
- Tate Ratledge, Georgia
- Jalen Rivers, Miami
- Caleb Rogers, Texas Tech
- Jonah Savaiinaea, Arizona
- Jackson Slater, Sacramento State
- Ozzy Trapilo, Boston College
- Jalen Travis, Iowa State
- Carson Vinson, Alabama A&M
- Jared Wilson, Georgia
- Grey Zabel, North Dakota State
Defensive linemen
- Darius Alexander, Toledo
- Yahya Black, Iowa
- Vernon Broughton, Texas
- Jordan Burch, Oregon
- Jamaree Caldwell, Oregon
- Alfred Collins, Texas
- Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College
- Joshua Farmer, Florida State
- Mike Green, Marshall
- Ty Hamilton, Ohio State
- Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, Georgia
- Jared Ivey, Ole Miss
- Cam Jackson, Florida
- Landon Jackson, Arkansas
- Sai'vion Jones, LSU
- Jah Joyner, Minnesota
- Kyle Kennard, South Carolina
- Walter Nolen, Ole Miss
- Omarr Norman-Lott, Tennessee
- Aeneas Peebles, Virginia Tech
- Ty Robinson, Nebraska
- TJ Sanders, South Carolina
- Nic Scourton, Texas A&M
- Josaiah Stewart, Michigan
- Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M
- Shemar Turner, Texas A&M
- Princely Umanmielen, Ole Miss
- Deone Walker, Kentucky
Linebackers
- Eugene Asante, Auburn
- Jeffrey Bassa, Oregon
- Shemar James, Florida
- Demetrius Knight Jr., South Carolina
- Cody Lindenberg, Minnesota
- Nick Martin, Oklahoma State
- Jalen McLeod, Auburn
- Smael Mondon Jr., Georgia
- Oluwafemi Oladejo, UCLA
- Collin Oliver, Oklahoma State
- Tyreem Powell, Rutgers
- Karene Reid, Utah
- Carson Schwesinger, UCLA
- David Walker, Central Arkansas
Defensive backs
- BJ Adams, Central Florida
- Trey Amos, Ole Miss
- Billy Bowman Jr., Oklahoma
- Sebastian Castro, Iowa
- Maxwell Hairston, Kentucky
- Tommi Hill, Nebraska
- Maxen Hook, Toledo
- Bilhal Kone, Western Michigan
- Rayuan Lane III, Navy
- Mac McWilliams, Central Florida
- Malachi Moore, Alabama
- Andrew Mukuba, Texas
- Jackob Parrish, Kansas State
- Darien Porter, Iowa State
- Caleb Ransaw, Tulane
- Lathan Ransom, Ohio State
- Quincy Riley, Louisville
- Jonas Sanker, Virginia
- Jaylin Smith, USC
- Upton Stout, Western Kentucky
- Dorian Strong, Virginia Tech
- Azareye'h Thomas, Florida State
- Dante Trader Jr., Maryland
- Xavier Watts, Notre Dame
- Nohl Williams, California
- Hunter Wohler, Wisconsin
Specialists
- Austin Brinkman, West Virginia (LS)
- James Burnip, Alabama (P)
- Jeremy Crawshaw, Florida (P)
- Caden Davis, Ole Miss (K)
- Ryan Fitzgerald, Florida State (K)
- William Wagner, Michigan (LS)
Who are the coaches for the Senior Bowl 2025?
Cleveland Browns special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone (American) and New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka (National) will serve as head coaches for the 2025 Senior Bowl.
Here's how the rest of the coaching staffs will look:
- American
- Offensive coordinator: Giants running backs coach Joel Thomas
- Defensive coordinator: Colts senior assistant DL coach Matt Raich
- Special teams coordinator: 49ers special teams quality control coach August Mangin
- National
- Offensive coordinator: Packers passing game coordinator Jason Vrable
- Defensive coordinator: Browns DL coach Jacques Cesaire
- Special teams coordinator: Titans coaching assistant Perry Carter.