NFL trade deadline day: Commanders, Lions add key defensive pieces

Amari Cooper and DeAndre Hopkins may have already changed jerseys, but that doesn't mean there's going to be a shortage of players on the move ahead of the 2024 NFL trade deadline Tuesday afternoon.

The Detroit Lions, looking to bolster their pass rush after losing standout DE Aidan Hutchinson last month, took the first bite out of the deadline day apple by completing a deal with the Browns for pass rusher Za'Darius Smith.

The three-time Pro Bowler heads to Motown in exchange for a fifth- round pick and a sixth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Lions are taking back a seventh-round selection in the 2026 draft along with Smith.

AP sources: Marshon Lattimore to Washington in deadline deal

The rumors of the Commanders playing a major role in the NFL trade deadline have proven true.

Washington is set to add Saints defensive back Marshon Lattimore to its roster as the team competes for its first NFC East division crown since XX

The Commanders (7-2) defense has played strong over the last four weeks after being one of the league's worst units through the first month of action.

It's unclear if Lattimore will be available for Washington's Week 10 game vs. the Steelers.

Bears trade Herbert for late-round pick to RB-needy Bengals

The Lions weren't the only NFC North team making a move Tuesday morning. The Bears traded away backup running back Khalil Herbert to the Bengals for a seventh-round pick in 2025.

Cincinnati will be without Week 1 starter Zack Moss for the foreseeable future as the back deals with a neck injury.

Herbert, a former sixth-round selection out of Virginia Tech, has just eight carries for 16 yards this season. He scored a Week 2 touchdown in Chicago's loss to the Houston Texans.

Cowboys deal fourth-round pick to Carolina for WR Mingo

The Cowboys have gotten in on the deadline sweepstakes, as well, bolstering its injured receiver room by acquiring former Ole Miss standout Jonathan Mingo from the Carolina Panthers, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Mingo cost Dallas a 2025 fourth-round pick, Pelissero reports. The Cowboys did get back a 2025 seventh-round pick along with their new 23-year-receiver.

Through nine games in 2024, Mingo has made 12 catches for 121 yards for Carolina. This is a developing story, expect more trades to be added as they develop throughout the day.