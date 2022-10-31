NFL Twitter reacts to the Bears trading Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
A few months ago Roquan Smith requested a trade, and now the former Chicago Bears linebacker is on his way to a new home: the Baltimore Ravens.
The Ravens agreed to acquire Smith in a trade and social media went ablaze shortly after the news hit. This move comes just hours before this year's trade deadline and days after Smith was visibly emotional after learning that his then-teammate Robert Quinn had been dealt to the Philadelphia Eagles.
After sitting out of practices at training camp, the 2022 season was set to be the final one on Smith's contract before free agency. Now the Bears' defense will look a bit different.
Smith has been a fan favorite in Chicago since his debut in 2018, causing fans to take to social media to express their disappointment in seeing him go.
From the beginning, Smith was seen as an essential part of the Bears' plans to become contenders in the NFC North. The 25-year-old emerged throughout his career as a clear-cut leader and an integral piece of the team. Before the trade, Smith started every game for the Bears and had 83 tackles, 2.5 sacks and two interceptions on the year.
Now he'll join Patrick Queen, Josh Bynes, Malik Harrison, Del'Shawn Phillips and Kristian Welch at linebacker in Baltimore, and the fans are already excited.
In five seasons with the Bears, Smith tallied 607 tackles, 16.5 sacks, seven interceptions and 47 tackles for loss in 69 games.