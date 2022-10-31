NFL Twitter reacts to the Bears trading Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

A few months ago Roquan Smith requested a trade, and now the former Chicago Bears linebacker is on his way to a new home: the Baltimore Ravens.

The Ravens agreed to acquire Smith in a trade and social media went ablaze shortly after the news hit. This move comes just hours before this year's trade deadline and days after Smith was visibly emotional after learning that his then-teammate Robert Quinn had been dealt to the Philadelphia Eagles.

After sitting out of practices at training camp, the 2022 season was set to be the final one on Smith's contract before free agency. Now the Bears' defense will look a bit different.

Smith has been a fan favorite in Chicago since his debut in 2018, causing fans to take to social media to express their disappointment in seeing him go.

THE PAIN IN MY HEART https://t.co/1z6J7lNjyI — Chief (@BarstoolChief) October 31, 2022

Roquan Smith is one of my favorite athletes I have ever met and talked to.



He loves Chicago and it sucks that he and the Bears couldn't figure out a long-term deal. Did a lot for the community in Chicago. A great guy. — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) October 31, 2022

It's very difficult to get better allowing players like Roquan Smith to leave. The Bears are making a major gamble on Ryan Poles' ability to draft and lure free agents. — Dan Pompei (@danpompei) October 31, 2022

This is not a good trade. I was okay with trading Smith but no way would I have traded him for that. He’s a defensive player of the year candidate. He’s also young and someone you can build around. Liked the Mack trade but this one is bad — Larry C (@Ducks4ever) October 31, 2022

How did the Bears not get a 1st for Roquan Smith? — Ethan Miller (@fragnag) October 31, 2022

As a player Roquan Smith is everything the Chicago Bears represent. I thought he would be a Chicago Bear for life. This move tells me that the Bears are sold on Justin Fields and next season are gonna surround him with weapons and protection. #DaBears — Matt Newton (@mattnewts) October 31, 2022

Roquan Smith leaving the Bears facility pic.twitter.com/pRRmuzEbup — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) October 31, 2022

From the beginning, Smith was seen as an essential part of the Bears' plans to become contenders in the NFC North. The 25-year-old emerged throughout his career as a clear-cut leader and an integral piece of the team. Before the trade, Smith started every game for the Bears and had 83 tackles, 2.5 sacks and two interceptions on the year.

Now he'll join Patrick Queen, Josh Bynes, Malik Harrison, Del'Shawn Phillips and Kristian Welch at linebacker in Baltimore, and the fans are already excited.

Between Patrick Queen and Roquan Smith, the Ravens are gonna be able to cover a lot of ground and bring the lumber in the middle of the field. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) October 31, 2022

Ravens just made a big time move by acquiring Roquan Smith. Patrick Queen has been a major disappointment, and this is a clear upgrade — Neal Driscoll (@NealDriscoll) October 31, 2022

How Roquan Smith pulling up to the Ravens facility pic.twitter.com/ozyjQsdbRk — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) October 31, 2022

Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen playing together is going to be so fun — Kevin Oestreicher (@koestreicher34) October 31, 2022

I'm HERE for a Roquan Smith-Patrick Queen duo in the middle of the Ravens defense. — Sarah Ellison (@sgellison) October 31, 2022

ROQUAN SMITH AND PATRICK QUEEN TOGETHER pic.twitter.com/t3vEhVq0EG — Ramey (@HoodieRamey) October 31, 2022

In five seasons with the Bears, Smith tallied 607 tackles, 16.5 sacks, seven interceptions and 47 tackles for loss in 69 games.