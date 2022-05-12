NFL Schedule for Thursday Night Football in the 2022 Season

Full schedule for Thursday Night Football in the 2022 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It’s time for a new era of Thursday Night Football.

After years of jumping around different networks, TNF has found a new permanent home in 2022: Amazon Prime Video. For the first time, a streaming service has a season-long exclusive broadcasting deal with the NFL.

Fifteen TNF games throughout the 2022 season will be streamed on Amazon, with the only exceptions being Week 1’s kickoff game and Week 12’s Thanksgiving games. Legendary announcer Al Michaels (play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (analysis) will call the games all season long.

Here’s the full schedule for Amazon’s debut season of TNF, with all games beginning at 8:15 p.m. ET:

Week 2: Chargers at Chiefs

Week 3: Steelers at Browns

Amazon’s slate begins with a pair of division rivalry matchups. First up, young stars Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert will battle at Arrowhead Stadium. Then, the Steelers – led by either Mitchell Trubisky or rookie Kenny Pickett – will visit the Browns – led by either Deshaun Watson or Jacoby Brissett.

Week 4: Dolphins at Bengals

Week 5: Colts at Broncos

These next two matchups feature AFC teams aiming for the postseason. The Bengals got to the Super Bowl last year, while the Dolphins have high hopes after hiring head coach Mike McDaniel and trading for Tyreek Hill. In Week 5, two veteran quarterbacks (Russell Wilson and Matt Ryan) will make their TNF debuts for their new teams.

Week 6: Commanders at Bears

Week 7: Saints at Cardinals

We finally get some NFC matchups in Week 6 and 7. The Commanders and Bears aren’t on many radars entering the season, but the teams are relatively even on paper so this could be a sneaky good game. The Saints and Cardinals, meanwhile, figure to be in the wild card mix this season.

Week 8: Ravens at Buccaneers

Week 9: Eagles at Texans

Week 10: Falcons at Panthers

Week 11: Titans at Packers

Could Week 8 be Tom Brady’s final TNF appearance? Can the Texans pick up a huge home win? Who will be playing quarterback for the Falcons and Panthers by Week 10? Can the Packers survive without Davante Adams? All these questions will be asked over this stretch of TNF games.

Week 13: Bills at Patriots

Week 14: Raiders at Rams

These two games should have massive postseason implications. The Bills expect to win the AFC East, but the Patriots were in the mix last year with a rookie quarterback. In Week 14, the new-look Raiders will challenge the Super Bowl champs in Los Angeles, where the crowd could be largely silver and black.

Week 15: 49ers at Seahawks

Week 16: Jaguars at Jets

An NFC West battle and a clash of two young quarterbacks – the 49ers are likely to be fighting for seeding, while the Seahawks will try to play spoiler. Then, 2021 No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence will face 2021 No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson as they near the end of their sophomore campaigns.

Week 17: Cowboys at Titans

Amazon’s TNF slate wraps up with a fun out-of-conference contest between two 2021 playoff teams. Dallas and Tennessee haven’t played since 2018, when Marcus Mariota was under center for the Titans. So, there’s not much familiarity between these teams in what should be a solid game.