NFL Rumors: DeMeco Ryans, Texans Agree to Six-Year Contract as New Head Coach

Report: Ryans agrees to six-year deal to be Texans' new coach originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

DeMeco Ryans' time in the Bay has come to an end.

The former 49ers defensive coordinator has agreed to terms with the Houston Texans to become the sixth head coach in franchise history, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday, citing sources.

The #Texans and #49ers DC DeMeco Ryans have agreed to terms and he’ll be their new head coach, sources say. A homecoming for one of the franchise’s great leaders, as Houston gets its top choice. This will be announced today. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 31, 2023

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

ESPN's Adam Schefter also reported, citing sources, that the agreement is on a six-year contract.

Ryans, who was drafted by the Texans in 2006 and spent six NFL seasons with them, met with the team on Monday for the second time. He's been their top candidate all along, and a sweet homecoming appears to be on the horizon.

This story will be updated.