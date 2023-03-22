NFL Player Foster Moreau Learns of Cancer Diagnosis Through Free-Agent Visit With Saints

NFL tight end Foster Moreau is stepping away from football after being diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma, he announced on social media Wednesday night.

During a recent free-agent visit with the New Orleans Saints, Moreau was examined by the team's medical staff. Through that physical, he learned of his cancer diagnosis.

"Through somewhat of a miraculous process, this free agency period has been life-changing for me," Moreau wrote in a series of tweets. "During a routine physical conducted by the Saints' medical team down in New Orleans, I’ve come to learn that I have Hodgkin’s lymphoma, and will be stepping away from football at this time to fight a new opponent: Cancer.

"I’m grateful for the support and thankful for people who have stood firm with me. There hasn’t been a single step I’ve taken without hundreds of people lighting the path before me, and I will continue to seek their guidance.

"That being said, I’ll go kick this thing’s ass and get back to doing what I love! AMDG!"

According to the Mayo Clinic, Hodgkin's lymphoma is a type of cancer that "affects the lymphatic system, which is part of the body's germ-fighting immune system" and occurs when "white blood cells called lymphocytes grow out of control, causing swollen lymph nodes and growths throughout the body."

This isn't the first time the Saints have detected a serious medical issue with a player. After acquiring two-time Pro Bowl long-snapper Jon Dorenbos from the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017, the Saints discovered he had an aortic aneurysm that required open-heart surgery.

Moreau, 25, was a fourth-round draft pick of the Las Vegas Raiders in 2019. He spent the first four seasons of his career with the Raiders.

In 2022, Moreau tallied career highs in receptions (33) and receiving yards (420).