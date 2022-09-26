Who is favored to win NFL MVP after three weeks in 2022? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The NFL has 1,696 players across 32 rosters – and only one can win the MVP award.

Multiple organizations, such as the Associated Press and the Pro Football Writers of America, name an MVP for the current season, but the AP nominee is considered the de facto official winner.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

AP named Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers the MVP the last two seasons, but will he win it a third year in a row?

Here are the early NFL MVP odds for the 2022 campaign after two weeks, with all odds provided by our betting partner, PointsBet:

Who is favored to win the NFL MVP in 2022?

Two weeks into the 2022 season, one thing has become clear: Josh Allen is the MVP favorite. The Buffalo Bills' star quarterback has been exceptional. And with both of the Bills' victories coming in prime time, he has been in the spotlight stating his MVP case.

Beyond Allen, there are several other quarterbacks making an early argument for MVP. Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, Lamar Jackson and Jalen Hurts are the other betting favorites after Week 3, according to PointsBet.

Here are the top 23 players with the best odds as of Sept. 26:

Editor's note: All odds are provided by our partner, PointsBet. PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.