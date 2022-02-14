Everything you need to know before 2022 NFL free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
Even though the NFL season has officially concluded after the Los Angeles Rams won Super Bowl LVI, we can't stop thinking about football just yet.
The offseason can be nearly as exciting as the on-field action, with trades, free agency and the draft consuming the spring and summer months.
That excitement, of course, will only be heightened in 2022 with several high-profile quarterbacks potentially on the move. Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and others could be in new places – on or off the field – when the 2022 NFL season begins in the fall.
Here’s a full preview before NFL free agency, including information on the salary cap and some of the top available players:
When does NFL free agency start?
Free agency in the NFL begins immediately when the new league year begins. This year, that falls on March 16, 2022, at 4 p.m. ET.
Teams can begin speaking with free agents two days before free agency begins during the legal tampering period. Beginning on Monday, March 14, 2022, at 12 p.m. ET, clubs can contact and negotiate with players who will become unrestricted free agents two days later. Players and teams can agree to deals, but they can’t be signed until the new league year begins.
Which NFL teams have the most cap space?
The salary cap is a tricky thing in the NFL. Unlike the NBA, football players do not have fully guaranteed salaries. Between bonuses, incentives and void years, there are plenty of loopholes that teams use to clear cap space.
Entering the 2022 offseason, here’s a look at the 10 teams with the most salary cap space (per Spotrac):
- Miami Dolphins: $66,167,360
- Los Angeles Chargers: $62,400,267
- Jacksonville Jaguars: $61,334,233
- Cincinnati Bengals: $56,398,062
- New York Jets: $47,649,012
- Seattle Seahawks: $42,834,892
- Indianapolis Colts: $42,227,420
- Denver Broncos: $40,389,581
- Washington Commanders: $35,989,581
- Chicago Bears: $30,204,286
Which NFL teams have the least cap space?
Plenty of teams aren’t in a good position entering free agency, as eight teams are above the cap. Here are the 10 teams with the fewest amount of cap space:
- New Orleans Saints: -$76,497,695
- Green Bay Packers: -$46,495,123
- Dallas Cowboys: -$25,394,940
- Minnesota Vikings: -$15,714,133
- New York Giants: -$7,267,436
- Atlanta Falcons: -$6,485,266
- Buffalo Bills: -$1,347,316
- Tennessee Titans: -$936,661
- Los Angeles Rams: $190,313
- Arizona Cardinals: $4,570,098
Top NFL free agents overall for 2022
The 2022 free agency class is headlined by some star wide receivers, including Davante Adams, Chris Godwin, Mike Williams, Odell Beckham Jr. and Allen Robinson. There are also several defenders expecting a big payday, including Chandler Jones, J.C. Jackson, Von Miller, Jessie Bates III and Tyrann Mathieu.
NFL free agency predictions for 2022
There are a number of difference-making free agents available in free agency. Here's a prediction for five of the top players:
1. Davante Adams
Adams has torched the NFL throughout his career, but especially in the past two seasons. He had 29 touchdowns in 2020 and 2021, helping Aaron Rodgers secure back-to-back MVP awards. His status this offseason is almost entirely predicated on what Rodgers does.
Prediction: Rodgers returns to Green Bay -- which means Adams does too, either on the franchise tag or a record-setting short term deal.
2. Terron Armstead
Even though it's not flashy to sign a high-priced offensive tackle in free agency, it could be the move to get to the Super Bowl. At 30 years old, Armstead allowed just one sack in 2021 for a Saints team that rotated through four starting quarterbacks.
Prediction: Uncertainty in the post-Sean Payton era (and cap concerns) leads Armstead to sign with the Jaguars.
3. Chandler Jones
The Cardinals' outside linebacker has registered double-digit sacks in six of the last seven season, with his injury-riddled 2020 campaign as the only outlier. Jones will be 32 when he hits free agency, so it's unclear how much long term money he can secure.
Prediction: Jones signs a one-year deal with the Raiders, reuniting the former Patriot with new Las Vegas head coach Josh McDaniels.
4. Chris Godwin
Coming off a torn ACL suffered in December, Godwin might not be healthy to begin next season. Still, he's a receiver that teams won't be fearful of paying. Godwin will be just 26 years old in 2022, and he had one of his best seasons before the injury.
Prediction: Godwin teams up with Justin Fields in Chicago, giving the Bears a true No. 1 wide receiver.
5. Jessie Bates III
Bates' fourth season was arguably his worst as a pro, even as the Bengals soared to new heights. But the free safety turned it back up in the playoffs, intercepting two passes during Cincy's four-game run. He'll only be 25 entering next season.
Prediction: The Bengals use the franchise tag on Bates. They don't want to lose him, but they don't want to lock him up just yet.
The best upcoming NFL free agents by position
Like every year, there are a number of difference-making free agents. How many of them actually reach the open market remains to be seen, as teams can use the franchise tag or negotiate a new deal before the legal tampering period in March.
Here’s a position-by-position look at the players set to hit free agency:
Free agent quarterbacks
- Jameis Winston, Saints
- Teddy Bridgewater, Broncos
- Ryan Fitzpatrick, Washington
- Cam Newton, Panthers
- Marcus Mariota, Raiders
- Mitch Trubisky, Bills
- Jacoby Brissett, Dolphins
- Andy Dalton, Bears
- Tyrod Taylor, Texans
- Trevor Siemian, Saints
- Brian Hoyer, Patriots
Free agent running backs
- Chase Edmonds, Cardinals
- James Conner, Cardinals
- Cordarrelle Patterson, Falcons
- Devonta Freeman, Ravens
- Damien Williams, Bears
- Melvin Gordon, Broncos
- David Johnson, Texans
- Marlon Mack, Colts
- Darrel Williams, Chiefs
- Sony Michel, Rams
- Brandon Bolden, Patriots
- James White, Patriots
- Jordan Howard, Eagles
- Alex Collins, Seahawks
- Rashaad Penny, Seahawks
- Jeff Wilson, 49ers
- Raheem Mostert, 49ers
- Giovani Bernard, Buccaneers
- Leonard Fournette, Buccaneers
- Ronald Jones, Buccaneers
- D’Onta Foreman, Titans
- J.D. McKissic, Washington
Free agent wide receivers
- A.J. Green, Cardinals
- Christian Kirk, Cardinals
- Sammy Watkins, Ravens
- Emmanuel Sanders, Bills
- Isaiah McKenzie, Bills
- Allen Robinson, Bears
- Cedric Wilson, Cowboys
- Michael Gallup, Cowboys
- Davante Adams, Packers
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Packers
- Danny Amendola, Texans
- T.Y. Hilton, Colts
- D.J. Chark, Jaguars
- Byron Pringle, Chiefs
- Demarcus Robinson, Chiefs
- Mike Wiliams, Chargers
- Odell Beckham Jr., Rams
- Zay Jones, Raiders
- Will Fuller, Dolphins
- Tre’Quan Smith, Saints
- Braxton Berrios, Jets
- Jamison Crowder, Jets
- JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers
- Antonio Brown, Buccaneers
- Chris Godwin, Buccaneers
- Adam Humphries, Washington
Free agent tight ends
- Zach Ertz, Cardinals
- Maxx Williams, Cardinals
- Hayden Hurst, Ravens
- Jimmy Graham, Bears
- C.J. Uzomah, Bengals
- David Njoku, Browns
- Dalton Schultz, Cowboys
- Robert Tonyan, Packers
- Mo Alie-Cox, Colts
- Jared Cook, Chargers
- Mike Gesicki, Dolphins
- Tyler Conklin, Vikings
- Evan Engram, Giants
- Gerald Everett, Seahawks
- Will Dissly, Seahawks
- O.J. Howard, Buccaneers
- Rob Gronkowski, Buccaneers
- Anthony Firkser, Titans
- Ricky Seals-Jones, Washington
Free agent offensive tackles
- Riley Reiff, Bengals
- Eric Fisher, Colts
- Cam Robinson, Jaguars
- Orlando Brown, Chiefs
- Andrew Wylie, Chiefs
- Joseph Noteboom, Rams
- Trent Brown, Patriots
- Terron Armstead, Saints
- Morgan Moses, Jets
- Duane Brown, Seahawks
Free agent offensive guards
- Max Garcia, Cardinals
- Ike Boettger, Bills
- James Daniels, Bears
- Connor Williams, Cowboys
- Andrew Norwell, Jaguars
- Michael Schofield, Chargers
- Austin Corbett, Rams
- Ted Karras, Patriots
- Will Hernandez, Giants
- Trai Turner, Steelers
- Laken Tomlinson, 49ers
- Alex Cappa, Buccaneers
- Brandon Scherff, Washington
Free agent centers
- Bradley Bozeman, Ravens
- Matt Paradis, Panthers
- Austin Blythe, Chiefs
- Brian Allen, Rams
- Billy Price, Giants
- Ethan Pocic, Seahawks
- Ryan Jensen, Buccaneers
- Ben Jones, Titans
Free agent EDGE rushers
- Chandler Jones, Cardinals
- Dante Fowler Jr., Falcons
- Justin Houston, Ravens
- Pernell McPhee, Ravens
- Jerry Hughes, Bills
- Hasson Reddick, Panthers
- Jadeveon Clowney, Browns
- Takkarist McKinley, Browns
- Randy Gregory, Cowboys
- Alex Okafor, Chiefs
- Melvin Ingram, Chiefs
- Uchenna Nwosu, Chargers
- Von Miller, Rams
- Emmanuel Ogbah, Dolphins
- Everson Griffen, Vikings
- Derek Barnett, Eagles
- Ryan Kerrigan, Eagles
- Rasheem Green, Seahawks
- Jason Pierre-Paul, Buccaneers
- Harold Landry, Titans
Free agent defensive linemen
- Brandon Williams, Ravens
- Calais Campbell, Ravens
- Akiem Hicks, Bears
- B.J. Hill, Bengals
- Malik Jackson, Browns
- Jarran Reed, Chiefs
- Linval Joseph, Chargers
- Sebastian Joseph-Day, Rams
- Gerald McCoy, Raiders
- Solomon Thomas, Raiders
- Sheldon Richardson, Vikings
- Danny Shelton, Giants
- Folorunso Fatukasi, Jets
- Al Woods, Seahawks
- Ndamukong Suh, Buccaneers
Free agent linebackers
- Foyesade Oluokun, Falcons
- Alec Ogletree, Bears
- Keanu Neal, Cowboys
- Leighton Vander Esch, Cowboys
- Kenny Young, Broncos
- De’Vondre Campbell, Packers
- Christian Kirksey, Texans
- Kamu Grugier-Hill, Texans
- Kyzir White, Chargers
- K.J. Wright, Raiders
- Dont’a Hightower, Patriots
- Ja’Whaun Bentley, Patriots
- Jamie Collins, Patriots
- Kwon Alexander, Saints
- Rashaan Evans, Titans
- Jon Bostic, Washington
Free agent cornerbacks
- Levi Wallace, Bills
- Stephon Gilmore, Panthers
- Bryce Callahan, Broncos
- Kyle Fuller, Broncos
- Rasul Douglas, Packers
- Xavier Rhodes, Colts
- Charvarius Ward, Chiefs
- Casey Hayward, Raiders
- Chris Harris Jr., Chargers
- Darious Williams, Rams
- Justin Coleman, Dolphins
- Patrick Peterson, Vikings
- J.C. Jackson, Patriots
- Joe Haden, Steelers
- D.J. Reed, Seahawks
- Sidney Jones, Seahawks
- Carlton Davis, Buccaneers
- Richard Sherman, Buccaneers
- K’Waun Williams, 49ers
Free agent safeties
- Duron Harmon, Falcons
- Tashaun Gipson, Bears
- Jessie Bates III, Bengals
- Jayron Kearse, Cowboys
- Kareem Jackson, Broncos
- Justin Reid, Texans
- Tyrann Mathieu, Chiefs
- Devin McCourty, Patriots
- Marcus Williams, Saints
- Jabrill Peppers, Giants
- Marcus Maye, Jets
- Rodney McLeod, Eagles
- Anthony Harris, Eagles
- Quandre Diggs, Seahawks
- Jordan Whitehead, Buccaneers
- Bobby McCain, Washington