Georgia Bulldogs Set Modern NFL Draft Record for Selections in Single Year

Georgia Bulldogs set NFL draft record for selections in single year originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Georgia Bulldogs were the champions of college football in 2021.

And they were champions of the NFL draft in 2022.

Georgia broke the modern record for the number of prospects selected in a single seven-round NFL draft at the 2022 event in Las Vegas this week. A total of 15 Georgia products heard their name called, topping the previous record of 14 held by Ohio State (2004) and LSU (2020).

The NFL switched to a seven-round draft format in 1994. The Texas Longhorns own the all-time record with 17 players selected in the 12-round 1984 draft.

The Bulldogs had a record-setting start to the 2022 draft, with five players from their ferocious defense getting picked in the first round alone. Defensive end Travon Walker went first overall to the Jaguars, defensive tackle Jordan Davis went 13th to the Eagles, linebacker Quay Walker (22nd) and defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt (29th) went to the Packers and safety Lewis Cine went 32nd to the Vikings. It marked the most defensive players from the same school ever selected in the first round.

Another four Georgia products were picked on Day 2. Wide receiver George Pickens (Steelers) and running back James Cook (Bills) came off the board in the second round, while linebackers Nakobe Dean (Eagles) and Channing Tindall (Dolphins) were scooped up in Round 3.

Georgia reached double-digits in the fourth round, where the Raiders grabbed running back Zamir White and the Buccaneers took punter Jake Camarda.

Then, in the sixth round, the record was broken thanks to four Bulldogs being drafted. After guards Justin Shaffer (Falcons) and Jamaree Salyer (Chargers) were picked, cornerback Derion Kendrick became the 14th drafted Georgia player when the Rams took him 212th overall. The subsequent selection, the Falcons went right back to the local Georgia well for tight end John FitzPatrick to break the record.

Georgia had five more 2022 draft selections than the next-closest school, with LSU being the only other one with double-digit picks (10).

Not a bad few months for the Bulldogs.