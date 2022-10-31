New XFL teams and logos are out ahead of 2023 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The NFL season is in full swing, but more football is coming after the Super Bowl in February.

The XFL has been revived for the third time after previous attempts at starting a sustainable football league in 2001 and 2020.

On Monday, the team names and logos were revealed ahead of the upcoming season.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2023 XFL season:

What is the XFL?

The XFL is a professional American football league founded by Vince McMahon in 2018. It was named after a league of the same name that played in 2001 as a joint venture between NBC and McMahon’s WWE.

The current iteration of the XFL planned to play 10 regular-season weeks and playoffs in 2020 before it folded after five weeks in March of 2020.

Through both of its first two seasons in 2001 and 2020, the XFL has been known to transform football with unorthodox rule changes. Some of the differences to NFL football include kickoffs, points after touchdown and the double-forward pass, among others.

What are the XFL teams?

As was the case in 2001 and 2020, the 2023 season will include eight teams.

Six teams will return from 2020: the Arlington Renegades (previously Dallas Renegades), Houston Roughnecks, Orlando Guardians (previously Tampa Bay Vipers), St. Louis BattleHawks, Seattle Dragons and DC Defenders.

New teams for 2023 include the Vegas Vipers and San Antonio Brahmas.

When is the XFL draft?

An official date for the 2023 XFL draft hasn’t been announced, but it is expected to be held on Nov. 16. BattleHawks head coach Anthony Becht floated that date in an interview over the summer.

Who are the XFL head coaches?

The group of XFL head coaches includes former NFL and college coaches and players. Here’s the full rundown:

Arlington Renegades: Bob Stoops (only returning coach from 2020)

Houston Roughnecks: Wade Phillips

Vegas Vipers: Rod Woodson

Orlando Guardians: Terrell Buckley

St. Louis BattleHawks: Anthony Becht

San Antonio Brahmas: Hines Ward

Seattle Dragons: Jim Haslett

DC Defenders: Reggie Barlow

What is the 2023 XFL schedule?

The full schedule for the 2023 XFL season hasn’t been revealed. So far, the only thing we know is that the league plans to kick off on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. That is the week after Super Bowl LVII.

Where can you buy XFL 2023 tickets?

You can purchase XFL game tickets through their official website right here. Seats will start at $20-25 for the 2023 season, according to the XFL. You can also secure season tickets through that website.

Where can you buy XFL gear?

The XFL’s official website has gear for all eight teams, which you can purchase here.