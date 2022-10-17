New Jersey Governor Angers Giants, Jets Fans With Eagles, Phillies Tweet

NJ governor angers Giants, Jets fans with Eagles, Phillies tweet originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia
The governor of New Jersey might have lost the votes of some Giants and Jets fans.
Governor Phil Murphy tweeted congratulations on Monday to the Philadelphia Eagles and Philadelphia Phillies, ignoring the two football teams who also had impressive wins this weekend...and who, you know, play their home games in the state he represents.
The Eagles defeated the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football to improve to 6-0 and the Phillies upset the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves on Saturday to advance to the National League Championship Series.
That led to Murphy tweeting, "It was an unbelievable weekend for @Eagles and @Phillies sports fans in New Jersey. Congratulations to both teams on two incredible games!"
Many Philadelphia sports fans reside in neighboring New Jersey, and their votes count just the same when election time comes.
But Murphy failed to acknowledge the upset victories by the two most surprising teams in the NFL, who may represent New York by name but call East Rutherford, New Jersey home. The Giants defeated the Baltimore Ravens to improve to 5-1 and the Jets stunned the Green Bay Packers to move to 4-2. Oh, and the New York Yankees, who also have many fans in New Jersey, kept their season alive by defeating the Cleveland Guardians in Game 4 of the American League Division Series to force a deciding game on Monday.
Fans of the Giants, Jets and Yankees weren't thrilled with the Governor's political blunder.
The Governor must have heard the outrage of New Jersyans.
More than three hours after congratulating the Philly teams, and after it was mentioned on WFAN's Carton & Roberts show, Murphy finally acknowledged the Giants and Jets by quote-tweeting SportsCenter, which wrote that the two teams are a combined 9-3.
"Look at us @nycgov #JerseyProud" Murphy tweeted.