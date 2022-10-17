New Jersey Governor Angers Giants, Jets Fans With Eagles, Phillies Tweet

NJ governor angers Giants, Jets fans with Eagles, Phillies tweet originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The governor of New Jersey might have lost the votes of some Giants and Jets fans.

Governor Phil Murphy tweeted congratulations on Monday to the Philadelphia Eagles and Philadelphia Phillies, ignoring the two football teams who also had impressive wins this weekend...and who, you know, play their home games in the state he represents.

The Eagles defeated the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football to improve to 6-0 and the Phillies upset the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves on Saturday to advance to the National League Championship Series.

That led to Murphy tweeting, "It was an unbelievable weekend for @Eagles and @Phillies sports fans in New Jersey. Congratulations to both teams on two incredible games!"

It was an unbelievable weekend for @Eagles and @Phillies sports fans in New Jersey.



Congratulations to both teams on two incredible games! — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) October 17, 2022

Many Philadelphia sports fans reside in neighboring New Jersey, and their votes count just the same when election time comes.

But Murphy failed to acknowledge the upset victories by the two most surprising teams in the NFL, who may represent New York by name but call East Rutherford, New Jersey home. The Giants defeated the Baltimore Ravens to improve to 5-1 and the Jets stunned the Green Bay Packers to move to 4-2. Oh, and the New York Yankees, who also have many fans in New Jersey, kept their season alive by defeating the Cleveland Guardians in Game 4 of the American League Division Series to force a deciding game on Monday.

Fans of the Giants, Jets and Yankees weren't thrilled with the Governor's political blunder.

What????? Aren’t you the Governor of New Jersey where the Jets and Giants play? They both won and are having great seasons and you praise two teams who don’t play here?????? Are you serious! https://t.co/jjQsktwU5Q — Bill Rupp (@Rupp45) October 17, 2022

Bro youre the NJ governor and you dont mention the 2 professional sports team that play in your state https://t.co/9u6ynRqd7M — Austin (@austintobler3) October 17, 2022

i don’t even live in new jersey but this is absolutely atrocious. the jets and giants exist 💔😔 https://t.co/m41lmphj28 — amirah (5-1) (@vhslore) October 17, 2022

Wrong state pal https://t.co/BpVRtkph1O — Thomas Aiello (@RealTAiello) October 17, 2022

If only there were two teams that PLAY IN THE STATE to congratulate https://t.co/vMuIuVNl1b — Mark Mongo (@markmongo) October 17, 2022

This man must be arrested for treason immediately. https://t.co/tG9RqBh0Dd — josh (@thealbchemist) October 17, 2022

Whole lot of angry NY Sports fans in the replies 😂😂😂 https://t.co/c0kqfAom5S — Eagles Nation (6-0) (@PHLEaglesNation) October 17, 2022

The Governor must have heard the outrage of New Jersyans.

More than three hours after congratulating the Philly teams, and after it was mentioned on WFAN's Carton & Roberts show, Murphy finally acknowledged the Giants and Jets by quote-tweeting SportsCenter, which wrote that the two teams are a combined 9-3.

"Look at us @nycgov #JerseyProud" Murphy tweeted.