Nearing the end of a short spring, Dodgers, Cubs make final preparations for season opener in Japan

Shohei Ohtani's bat is ready for the Los Angeles Dodgers while Shota Imanaga has looked good on the mound for the Chicago Cubs with less than 10 days remaining before baseball's regular-season opener in Japan.

The teams will play two games at the Tokyo Dome on March 18 and 19.

The early start to the season — more than a week before the schedule begins domestically — has led to a truncated spring schedule for the Dodgers and Cubs, though both teams have managed to navigate the shorter preparation time in fairly good health.

They're trying to keep it that way as they navigate a fun, but unique week that includes long flights to and from Japan, along with a 15-hour time difference between the two locations.

“It's two games and we're not going to exhaust everything to get ready for two games,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said early in camp. “But also, we want to be ready and prepared to win two games in Tokyo while appreciating that when we come back, we'll have time to get ready for the domestic opener.”

All eyes have been on Ohtani, the reigning National League MVP, who is still recovering from offseason surgery on his left (non-throwing) shoulder. The 30-year-old has looked fine at the plate during Cactus League play with a .357 average in 14 at-bats, including a double and a homer.

The two-way star won't pitch in Japan and has slowed his work on the mound in recent days as he concentrates on being the designated hitter in Tokyo. Roberts believes that Ohtani could return to the mound in May, though the manager said he's keeping the timeline intentionally vague.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto and rookie Roki Sasaki are expected to start on the mound for the Dodgers in the regular-season games in Japan. The 23-year-old Sasaki was dominant in his first spring outing with five strikeouts over three scoreless innings.

Yamamoto will throw on Monday and Sasaki on Tuesday in their final spring training starts.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman has smacked three homers so far in the Cactus League, appearing to recover well from offseason ankle surgery. Mookie Betts has been solid in his transition to a role as the full-time shortstop.

Both teams will have a 31-man travel roster in Japan that will be reduced to 26 for the two regular-season games. All 31 players will be available to play in exhibition games against Japanese teams on March 15 and 16.

The Cubs are close to full strength, though the team has said that second baseman Nico Hoerner will remain in the U.S. as he continues to focus on being ready for the domestic opening day on March 27. Hoerner is recovering from surgery on his right forearm in October.

Chicago's plan is to start Imanaga in the opener, with lefty Justin Steele pitching the second game. Imanaga was sharp in his latest spring training outing, throwing four scoreless innings against the Padres, giving up just two hits and striking out three.

He'll have one more outing in Arizona on Monday.

The left-hander had an excellent debut season in MLB in 2024, finishing with a 15-3 record and a 2.91 ERA. Another Japanese player, Seiya Suzuki, is expected to be Chicago's designated hitter in Tokyo after hitting 21 homers last season.

Manager Craig Counsell said most of the team's players came to spring training in late January — far before the team's Feb. 9 report date — in an effort to have normal preparation time before the trip to Japan.

“It’s created some urgency for our players,” Counsell told reporters on Friday. “Our pitching department did a fabulous job over the offseason in getting these guys ready.”

One thing to watch for the Cubs is the status of top prospect Matt Shaw, who is trying to win the job as the team's starting third baseman. Shaw was slowed by oblique soreness early in camp, but has played in four spring training games through Saturday.

The Cubs roster continued to take shape Sunday, with Cade Horton and Moises Ballesteros among the players returned to camp, along with veterans Travis Jankowski, Nicky Lopez, Carlos Perez and Brandon Hughes.

Additionally, infielder Ben Cowles was optioned to Triple-A Iowa, leaving the Cubs' roster at 35 players.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/mlb