Who is Bill Belichick's 24-year-old girlfriend? All about Jordon Hudson

Former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, 73, and girlfriend Jordon Hudson, 24, have their relationship on full display.

Though Belichick has confirmed the couple first met on a flight in 2021, the pair made their first formal public appearance at a gala at the Museum of Natural History on Dec. 5, 2024.

Belichick and his former partner of 16 years, Linda Holliday, split in 2023, People reported.

Belichick was previously married to Debby Clarke from 1977 to 2006, and they share three children, all of whom are coaches themselves: Amanda Belichick, the head coach of women's lacrosse at the College of the Holy Cross, Stephen Belichick, defensive coordinator for the University of North Carolina, and Brian Belichick, safeties coach for UNC.

Bill Belichick and Hudson, whom Belichick has confirmed he has a “personal and professional” relationship with, have garnered attention due to their over 40-year age gap. In an April 2025 interview, the current University of North Carolina football head coach was asked how he deals with people “invested” in their relationship.

“I’ve never been too worried about what everybody else thinks,” Belichick said. “Just try to do what I feel like is best for me and what’s right.”

Below, learn more about Belichick’s girlfriend, Jordon Hudson.

Jordon Hudson is competing in Miss Maine USA

In May 2025, Hudson is set to compete in the Miss Maine USA pageant, representing her hometown of Hancock, Maine, which she announced in an Instagram post.

Hudson previously competed in the 2024 Miss Maine USA pageant, and she finished as first runner-up.

At the time, she shared a pre-competition Instagram selfie at the pageant wearing her sash that read, “Hancock.”

Jordon Hudson was a cheerleader at Bridgewater State University

Hudson was a cheerleader during her time at Bridgewater State University, becoming an NCA Collegiate Champion in 2021, according to her Instagram profile.

She attended BSU from 2019 to 2022, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in philosophy, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Hudson continued cheering after graduation, joining the East Celebrity Elite cheer squad.

She opened up about what cheerleading means to her in a February Instagram post after her team made the world championships.

“I’d like to put out how grateful I am for the sport that kept me anchored through difficult seasons of adolescence and young adulthood, engrained resilience, discipline, and punctuality into my bones … and brought me lifelong friends,” she captioned a photo of herself with her team.

She also shared her gratitude for the medical professionals, coaches and peers who “aided in neurological damage rehabilitation.”

“Without y’all’s support, I wouldn’t have been able to ‘un-retire’ and be back on the mat to finish out the dream,” she wrote.

Jordon Hudson is a self-described entrepreneur

Hudson describes herself as an entrepreneur in her Instagram profile.

In an Instagram post shared on April 15, 2025, she posted a black-and-white headshot introducing herself as the founder and CEO of Trouble Cub Enterprises.

Trouble Cub Enterprises does not appear to be a widely recognized business, but Hudson’s LinkedIn page says she has led the Boston-based company since April 2021.

An earlier version of the company’s website described Trouble Cub Enterprises as the parent company of TCE Investments, which specializes in financial literacy education, beauty consulting and beauty contracting.

In April 2025, Hudson filed for several trademarks on behalf of TCE with the federal trademark office, People reported. She appeared to be attempting to claim the intellectual property of phrases originally coined by Belichick.

Hudson’s LinkedIn profile also lists her as the part-time chief operating officer of Belichick Productions from August 2024 to February 2025.

Hudson previously worked as a social media ambassador and model for Rebel Athletic, a luxury performance athletic wear brand.

“To be a Rebel means to be true to yourself, to embrace your inner sparkle. I am proud to stand behind them and be apart of the #Rebel movement,” Hudson wrote on Instagram in 2020.

Bill Belichick admitted he did not know social media very well, but said his move to North Carolina had lots of good reaction on "myface."

Jordon Hudson graduated from cosmetology school

Hudson shared on Instagram in 2019 that she graduated from The New England Hair Academy, a cosmetology school in Malden, Massachusetts.

“I am so exhaustingly excited to announce, that I am OFFICIALLY a graduate of The New England Hair Academy. Last step is licensure (which is a piece of cake.) This chapter may be over, but the show goes on,” she wrote in the caption.

She called the experience an “intense chapter” of her life and said she balanced her cosmetology training with her schoolwork during her final year of high school, and continued the program while in college.

While attending college and the cosmetology academy, she says she also worked as a henna tattoo artist, became a college cheerleader, modeled for Rebel Athletics and toured New England with cheerleader and WWE star Gabi Butler.

Jordon Hudson frequently posts with Bill Belichick on social media

Since the pair stepped out publicly, Hudson and Belichick are frequently pictured together on social media.

In September 2024, Hudson shared an Instagram photo of her and Belichick petting a goat at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland.

She also welcomed Belichick to Instagram after he joined the platform that month.

“This is my formal petition for @BillBelichick to change his handle to @ BillyGoat !! 🐐 Welcome to the ‘Gram, Billy!!!!” she wrote in the caption.

She included Belichick in a roundup of photos from summer 2024, which she shared on Instagram that October. In one selfie, the pair appear to be standing in front of a lighthouse at sunset. In another picture, Belichick poses with his arm around Hudson.

For their first Halloween since going public as a couple, the two coordinated costumes in an Instagram pic shared by Hudson. She dressed up as a mermaid and laid on the beach as Belichick, dressed as a fisherman, pretended to reel her in.

“Ouucchhhh!!!” Hudson wrote in the caption, adding a fish hook emoji, while Belichick commented, “My biggest catch!!!”

In March 2025, Hudson shared a video of herself in a swimsuit balancing on Belichick’s feet while on the beach. She wrote, “My favorite workout?” with the hashtags, “#Billates” and “#GoatYoga.”

A New Orleans tourism site also shared a video of Belichick and Hudson walking in the city’s French Quarter in January 2023, though it’s unclear whether the two were dating at the time.

Jordon Hudson has responded to jokes about her and Bill Belichick’s relationship

Hudson and Belichick’s relationship came up during Netflix’s “The Roast of Tom Brady” in March 2024.

While not mentioning Hudson by name, Rob Gronkowski teased his former coach about his relationship with a much younger woman.

Hudson had a playful response to the roast in a November Instagram post.

“Happy 6 Month Roast-iversary,” she wrote in the caption. “Hopefully y’all’s burn wounds healed over... I know Bill & I are still applying bacitracin daily.”

Jordon Hudson and Bill Belichick attended their first formal public event as a couple in December 2024

The pair stepped out together at the Museum of Natural History’s 2024 Museum Gala in New York City on Dec. 5, 2024, marking the first time they appeared as a couple at a formal public event.

They coordinated in black for their debut appearance, with Belichick wearing a traditional tuxedo and Hudson sporting an off-the-shoulder black gown with silver embellishments around the leg.

Then ahead of the 2025 Super Bowl, the former Patriots coach and Hudson attended the 14th annual NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre in New Orleans on Feb. 6, 2025.

The couple posed for photos on the red carpet before the event. Belichick was all smiles in a red suit jacket with black slacks, while Hudson wore a silver cut-out dress.

Jordon Hudson called Bill Belichick her ‘twin flame’

On April 16, 2025, Hudson shared a series of photos on Instagram for Belichick’s 73rd birthday, including a shot of the football coach feeding her cake.

In the caption, she wrote, “Wishing the happiest of birthdays to my twin flame,” with several emoji, such as fire, snake, goat, champagne and sun icons.

Jordon Hudson celebrated her ‘meetiversary’ with Bill Belichick

On Feb. 11, 2025, Hudson celebrated her “meetiversary” with Belichick in an Instagram post, suggesting in the caption that they initially met in 2021.

At the time, she added the hashtags, “#LoveIsNotLogical, #EvenThoughItKindOfIs, #Ironic, #IPhilToPhil.”

Jordon Hudson makes headlines for awkward interruption during a Bill Belichick's interview

During an interview with Belichick that aired in April 2025, Hudson shut down a question about how they met.

When Belichick appeared on CBS News '“Sunday Morning," Hudson, whom correspondent Tony Dokoupil described as a “constant presence,” appeared to watch her boyfriend’s interview from behind a nearby desk.

When Belichick was asked how they met, Hudson interjected, saying, “We’re not talking about this."

In a statement following the interview, Belichick said Hudson "was not deflecting any specific question or topic but simply doing her job to ensure the interview stayed on track.” He added that they have been “open” about meeting on a flight to Palm Beach, Florida, in 2021.

