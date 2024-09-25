College Football

UNLV QB Matthew Sluka to stop playing this season over ‘representations' that ‘were not upheld'

The senior transfer from Holy Cross went 3-0 at UNLV before making his announcement

By The Associated Press

Mathew Sluka
Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

UNLV quarterback Matthew Sluka, a transfer who has led the Rebels to a 3-0 start, announced on social media Tuesday night he will not play in any more games this season, alluding to an unkept agreement struck during his recruitment to the school.

NCAA redshirt rules allow players to retain a year of eligibility if they play four or fewer games in a season. Sluka, who played four seasons (2020-23) at Holy Cross before transferring to UNLV this past offseason, still has one more year of eligibility that he could use at another school next season.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

NCAA rules do not allow players to play for two schools within the same season.

Sluka did not detail the reasons behind his decision, but college athletes are now routinely being paid for their name, image and likeness by companies or third-party organizations called collectives, which serve a particular school's athletes.

“I committed to UNLV based on certain representations that were made to me, which were not upheld after I enrolled," Sluka posted on X. "Despite discussions, it became clear that these commitments would not be fulfilled in the future. I wish my teammates the best of luck this season and hope for the continued success of the program.”

College Football Aug 20

Oklahoma State football players to wear QR codes on helmets for NIL fundraising

Feb 22

EA Sports College Football 25 to block gamers from manually adding players who reject NIL opt-in

NCAA Dec 11, 2023

If college athletes can earn NIL money from schools, what becomes of donor collectives?

The senior has completed 21 of 48 passes for 318 yards, six touchdowns and one interception for the Rebels this season. He has also rushed 39 times for 286 yards and a touchdown.

In a 23-20 win over Kansas on Sept. 13, Sluka led the Rebels on an 18-play, 75-yard drive that ended with Kylin James scoring on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line with 1:51 left. Sluka rushed for 113 yards in the game.

The Rebels also began the season with a victory against Houston, making them 2-0 against Big 12 teams and raising hopes they could contend for a spot in the newly expanded 12-team College Football Playoff.

UNLV is scheduled to host Fresno State (3-1, 1-0) in its Mountain West opener Saturday.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

UNLV went 9-5 last season and played for the Mountain West conference championship, but the quarterback who led that team to the program's best season in nearly 40 years, Jayden Maiava, transferred to Southern California of the Big Ten.

Sluka was one of the top quarterbacks playing in Division I's second tier, known as the Football Championship Subdivision. Holy Cross reached the FCS playoffs in 2021 and 2022 with Sluka as the starter.

After a coaching change at Holy Cross — head coach Bob Chesney left to take over at James Madison — Sluka also moved on.

He left as one of the best players in the history of the program. He is first in career pass efficiency (147.4), second in career rushing yards (3,583), second in career rushing touchdowns (38), fifth in career passing yards (5,916) and fifth in career passing touchdowns (59).

He rushed for an NCAA Division I quarterback record 330 yards in a loss to Lafayette in 2023.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

College Football
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us