Sugar Bowl holds moment of silence to honor New Orleans attack victims

The Georgia-Notre Dame bowl game was postponed a day following Wednesday's attack in New Orleans

By Sanjesh Singh

A moment of silence was held Thursday ahead of the 91st Sugar Bowl to honor the victims and those impacted following Wednesday's attack in New Orleans.

The 2025 Sugar Bowl between Georgia and Notre Dame was slated for a Wednesday evening kickoff at the Caesars Superdome, home of the NFL's New Orleans Saints.

However, it was postponed by a day due to concerns of public safety and national security following the pickup truck attack in the city earlier in the day that left 14 dead, as well as the suspect.

"We have been in consultation with ESPN, with the College Football Playoff, with the Southeastern Conference, with the University of Georgia, with Notre Dame, all parties, and all agree that it's in the best interests of everybody and public safety that we postpone the game for 24 hours," Sugar Bowl CEO Jeff Hundley said Wednesday.

Caesars Superdome is about a mile's walk from the location of the truck incident. Security personnel was increased in and out of the stadium. A helicopter circled overhead.

Kickoff time Thursday was moved to an earlier 4 p.m. ET start, with Wednesday's time initially scheduled for 8:45 p.m. ET.

The Bulldogs and Fighting Irish are fighting for a spot in the College Football Playoff semifinals, where the winner will meet the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Orange Bowl.

The Orange Bowl is slated for Thursday, Jan. 9. On the other side of the bracket are Ohio State and Texas, which will be the Cotton Bowl matchup set for Friday, Jan. 10.

