How to watch Penn State vs. SMU in the College Football Playoff

The 2024 College Football Playoff kicks off this weekend.

The sixth-seeded Penn State Nittany Lions will host its first-ever playoff game, taking on the No. 11 SMU Mustangs at home in a matchup of conference runners-up.

Heavy-favorite Penn State enters the matchup at 11-2. Its only losses came against top-10 teams, including the undefeated Oregon Ducks in the Big Ten Championship.

In their first season in the ACC, the Mustangs cruised to a matching 11-2 record and clinched the final spot in the CFP after their 34-31 loss to Clemson in the conference title game.

Here's everything to know for the Penn State-SMU game and how to watch the action.

When is the Penn State vs. SMU playoff game?

Penn State and SMU will go head-to-head on Saturday, Dec. 21, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania.

What time is the Penn State vs. SMU playoff game?

Kickoff for Penn State-SMU is set for 12 p.m. EST.

How to watch the Penn State vs. SMU playoff game?

Penn State-SMU will air on TNT.

How to stream the Penn State vs. SMU playoff game?

Penn State-SMU will stream on Max and Fubo TV.