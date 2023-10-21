Michigan State University

Michigan State shows Hitler's image on videoboards in pregame quiz before Michigan game

The school later apologized for the inappropriate content provided by an outside source

By The Associated Press

Michigan State
Getty

Michigan State showed Adolf Hitler's image as part of a pregame quiz on videoboards before playing No. 2 Michigan on Saturday night, and later apologized for the inappropriate content provided by an outside source.

Hitler and Austria, his birthplace, flashed on the videoboards long enough for some on social media to share what was seen by some fans more than an hour before kickoff.

“MSU is aware that inappropriate content by a third-party source was displayed on the videoboard prior to the start of tonight’s football game," Michigan State spokesman Matt Larson said. "We are deeply sorry for the content that was displayed, as this is not representative of our institutional values. MSU will not be using the third-party source going forward and will implement stronger screening and approval procedures for all videoboard content in the future.”

COLLEGE FOOTBALL Oct 20

Michigan suspends football staffer after NCAA launches sign-stealing probe

NCAA Football 4 hours ago

Iowa's go-ahead punt-return touchdown vs. Minnesota controversially waved off

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The pregame quiz provides content well before games on videoboards.

Michigan routed Michigan State on the field, a year after the Spartans roughed up their rivals following last year's loss and were suspended.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Michigan State University
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us