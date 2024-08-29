How to watch Michigan vs. Fresno State in Big Ten Saturday Night opener

Big Ten Saturday Nights are back, and NBC's first game of the 2024 season will be at the Big House.

No. 9 Michigan will begin its national title defense under the lights for its season opener against Fresno State on Saturday.

The Wolverines won the 2023 College Football Playoff, capping off an undefeated season with a 34-13 victory over Washington in the national title game. A much different Michigan team will take the field in 2024, though, as head coach Jim Harbaugh, quarterback J.J. McCarthy, running back Blake Corum and more than a dozen other contributors took their talents to the NFL.

New head coach Sherrone Moore will face his first test against a Fresno State squad that went 9-4 in 2023. The Bulldogs went on to beat New Mexico State in the New Mexico Bowl, and quarterback Mikey Keene is returning under center.

Here is how you can watch Michigan against Fresno State in the first Big Ten Saturday Night showdown of 2024 on NBC and Peacock.

When is the Michigan vs. Fresno State game?

Michigan will face off against Fresno State at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 31.

Where is the Michigan vs. Fresno State game?

The Wolverines will host the game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

How to watch Michigan vs. Fresno State on NBC

Fresno State-Michigan will air on NBC. The Big Ten Saturday Night team of Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst) and Kathryn Tappen (sideline) will be on the call, along with Terry McAulay (rules analyst).

NBC's coverage will begin at 7 p.m. ET with "Big Ten College Countdown," where Maria Taylor, Chris Simms, Joshua Perry, Nicole Auerbach, Matt Cassel and Michael Robinson will preview the matchup.

How to live stream Michigan vs. Fresno State on Peacock

Viewers can stream the game on Peacock and the Peacock mobile app (Apple/Android).

Big Ten and Notre Dame games on NBC and Peacock

Here is the full schedule of Big Ten and Notre Dame football games airing on NBC/Peacock that have been announced so far:

Day Time (ET) Matchup Platform Sat., Aug. 31 7:30 p.m. Fresno State vs. Michigan NBC, Peacock Sat., Sept. 7 12 p.m. Rhode Island vs. Minnesota Peacock Sat., Sept. 7 3:30 p.m. Northern Illinois vs. Notre Dame NBC, Peacock Sat., Sept. 7 7:30 p.m. Colorado vs. Nebraska NBC, Peacock Sat., Sept. 7 10 p.m. Boise State vs. Oregon Peacock Sat., Sept. 14 12 p.m. Central Michigan vs. Illinois Peacock Sat., Sept. 14 3:30 p.m. Washington State vs. Washington Peacock Sat., Sept. 14 7:30 p.m. Indiana vs. UCLA NBC, Peacock Sat., Sept. 21 3:30 p.m. Miami (Ohio) vs. Notre Dame NBC, Peacock Sat., Sept. 28 3:30 p.m. Stanford vs. Notre Dame NBC, Peacock Sat., Oct. 12 3:30 p.m. Louisville vs. Notre Dame Peacock Sat., Nov. 9 7:30 p.m. Florida State vs. Notre Dame NBC, Peacock Sat., Nov. 16 3:30 p.m. Virginia vs. Notre Dame NBC, Peacock Sat., Nov. 23 7 p.m. Army vs. Notre Dame (at Yankee Stadium) NBC, Peacock Friday, Nov. 29 7:30 p.m. Nebraska vs. Iowa NBC, Peacock

NBC Sports lead college football insider Nicole Auerbach shares her prediction for the Big Ten football championship game, along with insights from her visits to Oregon and Ohio State.