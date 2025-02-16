UConn

UConn ends South Carolina's 71-game home win streak with 87-58 rout

The Gamecocks lost at home for the first time since December 2020.

By The Associated Press

UConn guard Paige Bueckers celebrates during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina in Columbia, S.C., Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025.
AP Photo/Nell Redmond

Azzi Fudd scored 28 points and No. 7 UConn ended No. 4 South Carolina's 71-game home winning streak with an 87-58 victory Sunday.

Sarah Strong added 16 points and 13 rebounds for the Huskies (24-3), who had lost their past four to the Gamecocks. Paige Bueckers had 12 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds as UConn took control late in the opening quarter and was up by 22 points by halftime.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Uncharacteristically, defending champion South Carolina could not respond and lost for the first time at home since North Carolina State beat the Gamecocks 54-46 on Dec. 3, 2020. That ended the fourth longest home winning streak ever in women's Division I basketball history.

Fudd followed up a career-best 34-point performance in a win over St. John’s this Wednesday by torching the Gamecocks. She had six of UConn’s 13 3-pointers, including four in the third quarter to close off any South Carolina hope of a comeback.

Joyce Edwards had 17 points to lead South Carolina (23-3).

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

UConn
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us