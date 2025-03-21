Friday's March Madness schedule: How to watch all men's and women's games

It's a Friday frenzy in March Madness.
The first round of the 2025 men's NCAA Tournament wraps up on Friday as the opening round of the women's Big Dance gets underway. That means there are 32 games on the slate, marking the most action-packed day of March Madness.
Top NBA draft prospect Cooper Flagg and the No. 1 Duke Blue Devils will take the floor, as will the top-seeded Florida Gators. The UConn Huskies, meanwhile, will begin their bid for a third straight national championship, but they'll do so as a No. 8 seed.
The reigning women's champion will also be in action, as the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks start their title defense. And, for the first time in program history, the UCLA Bruins will open an NCAA Tournament as the No. 1 overall seed.
Those are just a few of the teams who will be playing win-or-go-home contests on Friday. Here's a look at the full schedule and how to catch all the action:
What time does March Madness start today?
The women's action gets underway first at 11:30 a.m. ET with the No. 6 Michigan Wolverines taking on the No. 11 Iowa State Cyclones. Kicking off the men's slate will be the No. 8 Mississippi State Bulldogs against the No. 9 Baylor Bears at 12:15 p.m. ET.
Where to watch, stream today's men's March Madness games
Men's March Madness games will air across CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV. CBS broadcasts can be streamed on Paramount+, while TNT, TBS and truTV broadcasts are available to stream on Max. All games can also be streamed on March Madness Live.
Here's Friday's schedule:
- No. 8 Mississippi State vs. No. 9 Baylor: 12:15 p.m. ET, CBS, Paramount+, March Madness Live
- No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 15 Robert Morris: 12:40 p.m. ET, truTV, Max, March Madness Live
- No. 3 Iowa State vs. No. 14 Lipscomb: 1:30 p.m. ET, TNT, Max, March Madness Live
- No. 5 Memphis vs. No. 12 Colorado State: 2 p.m. ET, TBS, Max, March Madness Live
- No. 1 Duke vs. No. 16 Mount St. Mary's: 2:50 p.m. ET, CBS, Paramount+, March Madness Live
- No. 7 Saint Mary's vs. No. 10 Vanderbilt: 3:15 p.m. ET, truTV, Max, March Madness Live
- No. 6 Ole Miss vs. No. 11 UNC: 4:05 p.m. ET, TNT, Max, March Madness Live
- No. 4 Maryland vs. No. 13 Grand Canyon: 4:35 p.m. ET, TBS, Max, March Madness Live
- No. 1 Florida vs. No. 16 Norfolk State: 6:50 p.m. ET, TNT, Max, March Madness Live
- No. 3 Kentucky vs. No. 14 Troy: 7:10 p.m. ET, CBS, Paramount+, March Madness Live
- No. 7 Marquette vs. No. 10 New Mexico: 7:25 p.m. ET, TBS, Max, March Madness Live
- No. 4 Arizona vs. No. 13 Akron: 7:35 p.m. ET, truTV, Max, March Madness Live
- No. 8 UConn vs. No. 9 Oklahoma: 9:25 p.m. ET, TNT, Max, March Madness Live
- No. 6 Illinois vs. No. 11 Xavier: 9:45 p.m. ET, TNT, Max, March Madness Live
- No. 2 Michigan State vs. No. 15 Bryant: 10 p.m. ET, TBS, Max, March Madness Live
- No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 12 Liberty: 10:10 p.m. ET, truTV, Max, March Madness Live
Where to watch, stream today's women's NCAA March Madness games
Women's NCAA Tournament action will air across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPNews. Games can be streamed on ESPN.com and the ESPN app.
Here's Friday's schedule:
- No. 6 Michigan vs. No. 11 Iowa State: 11:30 a.m. ET, ESPN2
- No. 4 Kentucky vs. No. 13 Liberty: 12 p.m. ET, ESPN
- No. 8 Utah vs. No. 9 Indiana: 1:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2
- No. 3 Notre Dame vs. No. 14 Stephen F. Austin: 2 p.m. ET, ESPN
- No. 5 Kansas State vs. No. 12 Fairfield: 2:30 p.m. ET, ESPNews
- No. 4 Baylor vs. No. 13 Grand Canyon: 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU
- No. 2 TCU vs. No. 15 FDU: 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2
- No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 16 Tennessee Tech: 4 p.m. ET, ESPN
- No. 7 Vanderbilt vs. No. 10 Oregon: 5:30 p.m. ET, ESPNews
- No. 4 Ohio State vs. No. 13 Montana State: 5:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2
- No. 5 Ole Miss vs. No. 12 Ball State: 6 p.m. ET, ESPNU
- No. 7 Louisville vs. No. 10 Nebraska: 6 p.m. ET, ESPN
- No. 8 Richmond vs. No. 9 Georgia Tech: 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPNews
- No. 2 Duke vs. No. 15 Lehigh: 8 p.m. ET, ESPNU
- No. 5 Tennessee vs. No. 12 South Florida: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN
- No. 1 UCLA vs. No. 16 Southern U.: 10 p.m. ET, ESPN