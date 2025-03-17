When do March Madness brackets close? Here's when you have to submit

March Madness is underway, but it's time to fill out a bracket.

Millions of people across the country submit brackets for the men's and women's NCAA Tournaments each year. However, the 68-team format has created questions about when exactly they are required to submit their brackets.

Both the men's and women's tournaments feature the First Four, a series of four games where teams battle for spots in the first round. There are just about two full days between the announcement of the men's bracket on Selection Sunday and the opening First Four game on the following Tuesday. There's an extra day for the women's tournament, as the First Four begins on Wednesday.

When must fans submit their brackets this year? Here's what to know:

When do March Madness brackets close 2025?

March Madness brackets need to be submitted before the first game of the first round tips off. This is also the last time for fans to create or join groups in online bracket contests.

On the men's side, the first round will begin at 12:15 p.m. ET on Thursday when No. 8 Louisville and No. 9 Creighton square off. The women's first round will begin at at 11:30 a.m. ET on Friday when No. 6 Michigan battles the winner of the First Four contest between No. 11 Princeton and No. 11 Iowa State.

As a rule of thumb, fans should probably give themselves a bit of time before those tipoffs to submit their brackets to ensure they go through on their given website.

Do you have to submit a March Madness bracket before the First Four starts?

While the First Four is the official start of the men's tournament, fans are not required to fill out their bracket before those games begin. Instead, sites allow users to pick the winner of a given First Four game to move on past the first round -- and it can be either team.

For example, a user can choose No. 11 San Diego State/No. 11 North Carolina to beat No. 6 Ole Miss in the South Region. Whether it's San Diego State or North Carolina, as long as the winner of Tuesday's First Four contest beats Ole Miss in the first round on Friday, that will count as a correct pick for the user.

