How to watch Purdue-Nebraska and Indiana-Rutgers in Big Ten doubleheader on Peacock

The top team in college basketball is heading to Lincoln, Neb. – and Peacock.

No. 1 Purdue will visit Nebraska and Indiana will take on Rutgers in a Big Ten doubleheader on Peacock Tuesday night.

Reigning national player of the year Zach Edey has the Boilermakers atop the polls with a 14-1 record (3-1 Big Ten). They are riding a seven-game winning streak heading into the matchup against Nebraska, which is 12-3 overall (2-2 Big Ten).

Indiana-Rutgers will serve as the lead-in for Tuesday’s Big Ten action. The Hoosiers are 11-4 (3-1 Big Ten), while the 8-6 Scarlet Knights are searching for their first conference win of the season.

Here is how you can catch Indiana-Rutgers and Purdue-Nebraska on Peacock Tuesday night.

When is the Indiana-Rutgers Big Ten basketball game?

The Hoosiers will face the Scarlet Knights at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Jan. 9. The contest will be played at Jersey Mike’s Arena in Piscataway, N.J.

When is the Purdue-Nebraska Big Ten basketball game?

The top-ranked Boilermakers will take on the Cornhuskers at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Jan. 9 from Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.

How to watch Indiana-Rutgers and Purdue-Nebraska on Peacock

Both Big Ten matchups will air on Peacock. You can watch the Indiana-Rutgers game here and Purdue-Nebraska game here.

Coverage begins with the “B1G College Countdown” pregame show at 6:30 p.m. ET on Peacock. You can watch pregame coverage here.