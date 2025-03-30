Has the Final Four ever been all No. 1 seeds? Bracket, schedule and how to watch

Who will be No. 1 of the No. 1's?

Men's March Madness has been reduced from 68 teams to the Final Four -- and all four of the tournament's No. 1 seeds are still dancing. Sorry, no bracket-busting Cinderella stories this time.

The Auburn Tigers, Duke Blue Devils, Florida Gators and Houston Cougars are all on the brink of the national championship game in the 2025 NCAA Tournament, having advanced from the Elite Eight over the weekend.

That created an extremely rare Final Four comprised of all No. 1 seeds.

From the matchups to the schedule and more, here's what to know about the 2025 Final Four.

Has the Final Four ever been all No. 1 seeds?

The 2008 NCAA Tournament was the only other time since the tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1985 that the Final Four was comprised of all No. 1 seeds.

Three No. 1 seeds have reached the Final Four in a single men's NCAA Tournament just five times, according to the NCAA.

When was the last time the Final Four was all No. 1 seeds?

The last and only time the Final Four featured all four No. 1 seeds was in 2008 when Kansas, Memphis, North Carolina and UCLA all reached the semifinals.

In the Final Four matchups, Kansas defeated North Carolina 84-66 and Memphis defeated UCLA 78-63. Kansas went on to defeat Memphis 75-68 in overtime in the national championship game.

Has there ever been a Final Four without a No. 1 seed?

The Final Four has been played without a No. 1 seed on three occasions since 1985:

2006 - No. 2 UCLA, No. 3 Florida (champion), No. 4 LSU, No. 11 George Mason

No. 2 UCLA, No. 3 Florida (champion), No. 4 LSU, No. 11 George Mason 2011 - No. 3 UConn (champion), No. 4 Kentucky, No. 8 Butler, No. 11 VCU

No. 3 UConn (champion), No. 4 Kentucky, No. 8 Butler, No. 11 VCU 2023 - No. 4 UConn (champion), No.5 San Diego State, No. 5 Miami, No. 9 Florida

How many times was the national championship game between No. 1 seeds?

There have been nine national championship games since 1985 where No. 1 seeds have played against one another:

1993 - North Carolina 77, Michigan 71

North Carolina 77, Michigan 71 1999 - UConn 77, Duke 74

UConn 77, Duke 74 2005 - North Carolina 75, Illinois 70

North Carolina 75, Illinois 70 2007 - Florida 84, Ohio State 75

Florida 84, Ohio State 75 2008 - Kansas 75, Memphis 68 (OT)

Kansas 75, Memphis 68 (OT) 2015 - Duke 68, Wisconsin 63

Duke 68, Wisconsin 63 2017 - North Carolina 71, Gonzaga 65

North Carolina 71, Gonzaga 65 2021 - Baylor 86, Gonzaga 70

Baylor 86, Gonzaga 70 2024 - UConn 75, Purdue 60

Who's left in March Madness?

The list of potential 2025 national champions is down to these teams:

No. 1 Auburn (South)

No. 1 Duke (East)

No. 1 Florida (West)

No. 1 Houston (Midwest)

What is the updated March Madness bracket?

Final Four

No. 1 Duke vs. No. 1 Houston

No. 1 Florida vs. No. 1 Auburn

When are the Final Four games?

The Final Four will be played on on Saturday, April 5.

Final Four game times: How to watch and stream March Madness

Here's the full schedule, including where to watch and stream the games:

Saturday, April 5

No. 1 Florida vs. No. 1 Auburn : 6:09 p.m. ET CBS, March Madness Live

: 6:09 p.m. ET CBS, March Madness Live No. 1 Duke vs. No. 1 Houston: 8:49 p.m. ET, CBS, March Madness Live

Where is the Final Four being played?

The Final Four will be played at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. San Antonio has been the site of the Final Four four previous times, most recently in 2018.

When is the NCAA basketball national championship game?

The national title game will then follow on Monday, April 7 at the Alamodome.

Since 1985, 25 of the 39 national champions were No. 1 seeds -- that includes six of the last seven champions, with No. 4 UConn being the exception in 2023.

Here's everything to know about the 2025 March Madness women’s Sweet 16 round.