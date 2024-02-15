Caitlin Clark breaks NCAA women's basketball all-time scoring record

Caitlin Clark now stands alone.

The Iowa Hawkeyes star broke the NCAA Division I women's basketball all-time scoring record in the first quarter of Thursday's game against Michigan at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.

Clark was just eight points away from breaking the the previous record of 3,527 points, which was held by ex-University of Washington guard and current Las Vegas Aces star Kelsey Plum. Clark made her first three shots to score Iowa's first eight points against Michigan, capped by a record-breaking deep pull-up 3-pointer in transition.

The moment Caitlin Clark broke the NCAA DI women’s basketball all-time scoring record. 👏 @IowaWBB | @bigten pic.twitter.com/f2t7ISYjyA — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) February 16, 2024

Clark outscored the entire Michigan team (22 points) by herself in the first quarter with a whopping 23 points, shooting 5-for-7 from 3 and 8-for-10 overall.

Clark, a senior, entered Thursday's action averaging 32.1 points per game — a career-high. She averaged 26.6 points as a freshman, 27.0 points as a sophomore and 27.8 points as a junior.

In her senior season, Clark has taken her game to another level with massive crowds flocking to every Hawkeyes game. She has 15 games with at least 30 points, three games with at least 40 points and a season-high of 45 points on Jan. 21 against Ohio State. No. 4 Iowa is 22-3 on the season, poised to make another run at the Final Four after losing to LSU in the national championship game last April.

Clark can now set her sights on Pete Maravich, who owns the NCAA basketball all-time scoring record for men's and women's at 3,667 points. At her current pace, Clark should have no trouble surpassing that number before the end of the season. Iowa has five regular season games remaining before the Big Ten Tournament and NCAA Tournament.

Kelsey Plum shares her thoughts on Caitlin Clark, who is about to break Plum's NCAA women's basketball scoring record.