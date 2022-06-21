NCAA Division I baseball teams with the most College World Series success originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The 2022 NCAA Men's College World Series is underway and the best Division I baseball teams in the nation are competing in Omaha.

Over the years, there have been schools nationwide that have collected numerous championships while others have made history earning their first title.

This year, the eight teams that were featured in the championship included Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Notre Dame, Texas, Arkansas, Stanford, Ole Miss and Auburn. Texas and Stanford were both eliminated from the tournament on Sunday and Monday, respectively.

Of the remaining teams, Oklahoma leads the pack with 10 College World Series appearances, winning two championships.

As the prestigious NCAA tournament continues through June 27, here are some of the teams and coaches that have dominated the event over the years

Which NCAA Division I baseball teams have made the most appearances in the College World Series?

According to the NCAA Men's College World Series record book, there are been numerous schools that have competed in the annual tournament. They are as follows:

Texas: 36

Miami: 25

Florida State: 23

Arizona State: 22

Southern California: 21

Oklahoma State: 20

Arizona: 18

Cal St. Fullerton: 18

LSU: 18

Stanford: 17

Clemson, Florida, Mississippi State: 12

North Carolina, South Carolina: 11

Arkansas, Northern Colorado, Oklahoma: 10

Michigan: 8

Maine, Oregon St., Rice, Wichita State: 7

California, Georgia, Missouri, St. John’s (NY), Texas A&M, Western Michigan: 6

Alabama, Auburn, Louisville, Minnesota, Ole Miss, Penn St., Southern Illinois, TCU, Tennessee, UCLA, UConn, Vanderbilt, Virginia: 5

Which NCAA Division I baseball programs have won the most College World Series titles?

The leader in this category is the University of Southern California with 12 Men's College World Series championships (1948, 1958, 1961, 1963, 1968, 1970-74, 1978 and 1998).

After USC, the number of titles cuts in half with LSU and Texas each winning six and Arizona State winning five.

The rest of the list is as follows:

Arizona, Cal State Fullerton, Miami: 4

Minnesota and Oregon State: 3

Vanderbilt, South Carolina, Stanford, Oklahoma, Michigan and California: 2

Which coaches have the most Men's College World Series wins?

It takes an incredible college baseball coach to take a team to the College World Series but there's an even more exclusive group of coaches that have taken their teams to the College World Series multiple times.

The list of iconic coaches starts with Rod Dedeaux of the University of Southern California with a whopping 60 championship wins.

Following Dedaux is Cliff Gustafson of the University of Texas with 44. With 41 wins is Augie Garrido of Cal State Fullerton and Texas.

Jim Brock of Arizona State and Mark Marquess of Stanford each have 36.

The rest of the best are as follows: