NCAA Announces Tighter Schedule for March Madness

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the entirety of the tournament will be played in Indiana

Alexander Espinoza of V&G Cleaning Services uses an electromagnetic sanitizer with hospital-grade disinfectant to sterilize the George Mason Patriots men's basketball spectator seating bowl against the novel coronavirus after their men's NCAA basketball game against the La Salle Explorers at Eagle Bank Arena on January 13, 2021 in Fairfax, Virginia. 
Patrick Smith/Getty Images

That much-anticipated opening Thursday of March Madness will belong to the play-in teams, part of a scrambled and modestly condensed schedule for the 2021 tournament released Tuesday.

The coronavirus pandemic forced the NCAA to move the entire 67-game tournament to Indiana, which means the schedule doesn't have to be built with travel concerns in mind.

The so-called “First Four” — two games pitting the last four at-large teams in the field and another two featuring the lowest-rated conference champions — will take place on Thursday, March 18.

That day typically would have marked the start of play in the main bracket. Instead, the first two full days of action are now scheduled for Friday and Saturday, March 19-20, with the round of 32 taking place Sunday and Monday, March 21-22.

The Sweet 16 will run Saturday and Sunday, March 27-28, with none of the games scheduled to overlap, as they often do when they take place on the second Thursday and Friday nights of the tournament. Those winners will face off in the Elite Eight on the following Monday and Tuesday evenings.

The Final Four is still scheduled for Saturday April 3 and Monday April 5.

Purdue and the University of Indiana will host early games, along with Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum and Lucas Oil Stadium.

All action moves to Lucas Oil Stadium starting with the Elite Eight.

