Aaron Rodgers has been a thorn in the side of the Chicago Bears for nearly two decades, but would he ever play for the team?

During a question-and-answer session with Mike Stud, host of the “You Know What I Mean” podcast, Rodgers was asked by a fan whether he would ever consider playing for the Monsters of the Midway, and he had a very matter of fact answer.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

“No,” he said.

He did however elaborate slightly, saying that his future team may cross paths with the Bears in the year ahead.

“But I believe there is a team that might play in Chicago this year on a road trip,” he said.

Rodgers has been linked with multiple teams during the course of his free agency, but plenty of the discussion has focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, who do indeed visit Chicago on Sunday, Nov. 23.

Another team Rodgers has been linked to previously is the Minnesota Vikings, and they’ll be in Chicago for the first game of the regular season on Monday, Sept. 8.

It isn’t a stretch to say that Rodgers relishes opportunities to play against the Bears. In his career, Rodgers has a 24-5 record against Chicago, throwing for 6,965 yards and 64 touchdowns against Chicago in those games. He also beat Chicago in several key games, including the 2011 NFC Championship Game at Soldier Field and in a 2013 season finale that denied the Bears a playoff spot.

Naturally that has given Rodgers quite a bit of ammunition to needle Bears fans, but he insists that he loves the city.

“I love Chicago, way more than they love me,” he said. “It’s been a great relationship. All one way.”

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Rodgers threw for 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 17 games with the New York Jets last season, with 3,897 passing yards in his lone full season in the Big Apple.

The expectation for Rodgers is that if he decides he wants to play, then he would likely sign a contract with the Steelers, who currently have Mason Rudolph as the top quarterback on their depth chart. They also drafted Ohio State quarterback Will Howard in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.