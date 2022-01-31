Why Bears GM Ryan Poles Was Emotional in First Press Conference

Why Ryan Poles got emotional in first press conference originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

With any introductory press conference in the NFL, there are certain things you can expect to hear. There will be plenty of mentions of toughness, speed, beating the Rival and high expectations of bringing the title home. For the Bears, Matt Eberflus and Ryan Poles, that was no different. They hit all the expected tropes as they introduced themselves to the media, Bears fans and all of Chicago. But early in their hour-plus press conference, there was a rare moment. While thanking his mentors at Kansas City and Boston College and beyond, Poles needed to pause several times to gather himself as he appeared to be overcome with emotion. When talking about his family, he got choked up again.

“I didn’t get here on my own,” Poles said. “I have an amazing support structure around me and that starts with my wife and kids who are here today. Thank you for having my back and pushing me to always want to achieve something higher. I want to be clear though. Although I will pour myself into this organization, I will always be there. I’ll be present, and continue to be a great husband and father.

“I want to recognize my parents for consistently preaching hard work and respect and the emphasis of perseverance, leaning on the phrase, ‘you gotta go through something to be something.’ If it wasn’t for those cornerstone characteristics, I wouldn’t be here today.”

It wasn’t your typical “GM speak.” It felt genuine and sincere.

Later on in the press conference, Poles explained why he became overcome with emotion when thinking about his 13-years with the Chiefs, and his journey to the Bears.

“I grew up with those guys. We joked about it all the time, just starting at the very bottom and working up. For a lot of them, have deep relationships with them. When we first started it was hard. It was really, really hard. There was a lot of losing. There was a lot of pushback. When you fight through something with people, you grow tight with them, and when you have success with them it’s even better.

“That’s what I look forward to doing here. That’s the emotional part. You go through a lot with people and have success, you have a bond that will be a lifetime friendship.”

