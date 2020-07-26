Who Will Be on the Cubs' Taxi Squad When They Head to Cincinnati to Play Reds?

Cubs manager David Ross has made his first taxi squad decision: utility man Herán Pérez will travel with the team to Cincinnati this week.

"The rest of it is to be determined," Ross said Sunday. "And we may not take anybody outside of that."

Teams can travel with up to three players from their alternate sites, forming a taxi squad. If they do take three, however, at least one must be a catcher. That remains the case no matter how many catchers are on the team's major league roster. The Cubs are carrying three catchers on their 30-man roster.

The Cubs added Pérez to their player pool two and a half weeks ago. Back in Spring training he received a non-roster invite.

"We need him here," Ross said earlier this month. "He's great for the environment. He's got a good track record for being around the guys. He's got close relationships with some of our guys."

Pérez's versatility also makes him an ideal player to add depth across the field. The Cubs open a four-game series at Cincinnati on Monday.

