White Sox' Tim Anderson Suspended, But Channeling Good Vibes

Tim Anderson won’t take the field with the White Sox today when they open the season in Detroit. Instead, he’ll be in his hotel room, watching the game like any other fan, on TV.

Anderson is serving the first part of a two-game suspension on Friday, dating back to a benches-clearing melee with the Tigers last season. Amid the hoopla, Anderson made contact with an umpire, which led to the discipline from MLB.

Here's the video of Tim Anderson and Umpire Tim Timmons in the scuffle pic.twitter.com/NQOwtj0vKN — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) September 29, 2021

Now, Anderson has had an entire offseason between the incident and his suspension, giving him ample time to reflect upon it. So would he do anything different if he could go back in time and do it all again?

“No, I would’ve done the same thing,” Anderson said. “It was really nothing. You know what happened. I’m going to take the two games, and I’ll be back Sunday, ready to go.”

When pressed, Anderson reiterated he’s not allowing any negative thoughts about having to sit out the first two games of the year. For Anderson it’s officially Good Vibes Only season.

“Nothing’s weird. Always positive and good energy.”

