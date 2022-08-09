White Sox Tim Anderson Out Approximately 6 Weeks With Finger Injury

Report: Tim Anderson out 4-6 weeks with finger injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson will spend around six weeks on the injured list with a "sagittal band tear on the middle finger of his left hand," the team announced in a press release.

Anderson injured his hand on a check swing over the weekend against the Texas Rangers.

The Sox confirmed their injury and placed Anderson on the 10-day injured list prior to their second game of a doubleheader against the Kansas City Royals.

Between games of today’s doubleheader at Kansas City, the #WhiteSox placed All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson on the 10-day injured list with a sagittal band tear on the middle finger of his left hand and reinstated right-handed pitcher Reynaldo López from the 15-day injured list. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 9, 2022

A six-week recovery would leave Anderson with 15 games left in the regular season at the beginning of a series against the Cleveland Guardians.

An American League All-Star this season, Anderson leads the club in batting average and ranks second in hits. He's slashing .301/.339/.395 this season. In 79 games, he has six home runs and 25 RBIs and 100 hits.

The injury bug is making its way back around the clubhouse after the squad returned its first full lineup of the year last week. It's taken hold of Yasmani Grandal (hamstring), Eloy Jiménez (hamstring), Yoán Moncada (oblique, hamstring) and recently with Luis Robert returning from "blurry vision" and "lightheadedness."

In place for Anderson, A.J Pollock is a potential lead-off batter. He's played the most games of his career (254) batting in the first position. In those games, he's slashed .292/.350./.481 with 25 home runs and 91 career RBIs.

As for the field, it will likely be Leury García at short.

The Sox are currently one game above .500 (55-54) and sit third place in the AL Central. The club is two and a half games behind the division-leading Minnesota Twins.

The team is in the middle of a doubleheader against the Kansas City Royals, with the second game set to start at approximately 6:30 p.m.

