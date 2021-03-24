White Sox Mailbag: Jonathan Lucroy Vs. Zack Collins for Backup-Catcher Job

Sox Mailbag: Lucroy vs. Collins for backup-catcher job originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It's White Sox Mailbag Week, where I answer your preseason questions as we count down to Opening Day.

Next up, the best roster battle in camp:

Seems like (Jonathan) Lucroy is gaining fans on the pitching staff, but (Zack) Collins’ bat is hot. Is there any indication on who the favorite is to land the backup-catcher spot? (Andrew) Vaughn is not exactly tearing it up. Any chance Collins breaks camp as a DH and then Vaughn comes up in late April? — @fluffsbanker

It doesn't just seem like Lucroy is gaining fans on the pitching staff. He has them.

"I felt fantastic throwing to Luc," staff ace Lucas Giolito said after his first Cactus League start at the beginning of the month. "He's been extremely receptive to my notes, like, 'Hey, this is where I like the target, this is how I like the catcher positioned.' ... He was the first to tell me, 'You tell me what you need, and I'm going to make it happen.' I think that's kind of a testament to the player he is, the work ethic he has behind the scenes."

"Jonathan and I go way back," Lance Lynn said early in March. "First seven years in the big leagues, he played against me a lot, so he knows what I like to do and how to do it. It was pretty easy (throwing to him in a Cactus League start). He had a good idea going in on how I want to attack and not a whole lot needed to be talked about."

"Lucroy has been one who I’ve been very impressed with because ... he has transitioned into one of the best receivers I’ve had the last four or five years," Dallas Keuchel said Tuesday. "That is a testament to his work ethic, and I feel really, really confident with him behind the plate."

Yeah, those are some rave reviews, all right, and certainly it points to Lucroy's biggest plus in the ongoing race for the backup-catcher spot on the White Sox roster for Opening Day.

Lucroy's a veteran, and he's spent parts of the last 11 seasons handling big league pitching staffs. In addition to making it easier for him to jump in and quickly acclimate himself to guys like Giolito and Dylan Cease, he's seen enough of Lynn and Keuchel in his career — facing off against Lynn as NL Central rivals when he was with the Milwaukee Brewers and seeing Keuchel in the AL West when he played for the Oakland Athletics — to know how to handle those guys.

While Collins has earned plenty of positive reviews this spring for his evolution as a game-caller and in other defensive areas, Lucroy's dependability behind the plate would seem to be the perfect quality in a No. 2 catcher, someone who will slide in to catch on days Yasmani Grandal needs a rest or gets shifted to designated hitter.

"We look for the best complement (to Grandal)," White Sox manager Tony La Russa said earlier this month. "If there's one thing it is, it's think and handle the pitching. That's the No. 1. The great thinkers can really bring the best out of a pitcher, makes it tougher to hit. That's the No. 1 thing.

"It's the receiving, the throwing, the hitting, there's nothing that's not important. But thinking, calling a good game, that's priority No. 1"

That's not a knock on Collins or Yermín Mercedes, who have spent the spring battling Lucroy for the job. Collins, especially, has stood out with what he's been able to do with the bat, providing something that Lucroy might not be able to.

Lucroy has actually hit well this spring, with a .353 batting average and .500 on-base percentage in 17 Cactus League at-bats, showing that he might be right when saying that finally getting a herniated disc in his neck fixed could solve the offensive problems he's experienced in recent seasons. Collins, though, has hit well in nearly twice as many at-bats, with a .313 average and a .421 on-base percentage to go along with a couple extra-base hits.

That's nothing new for Collins, of course, as he showed the last time he got regular at-bats. That was all the way back in 2019, at Triple-A Charlotte, but he reached base at a north-of-.400 clip and hit 19 homers in just 88 games.

Collins indeed has paid his dues, making his recent assertions that he belongs on the Opening Day roster no surprise and well argued. Collins has definitely earned that chance with his bat. The question becomes: Is he what the White Sox need right now out of a backup catcher as they chase a championship in 2021?

Defensive questions have hounded Collins since he was drafted by the White Sox in the first round in 2016. All these years later, they haven't gone anywhere. Meanwhile, the White Sox are seeking dependability and veteran knowhow to complement the young core that broke out in a big way the past two seasons. That's what the additions of Grandal, Keuchel, Lynn, Liam Hendriks and especially La Russa have signaled the past two offseasons.

It's not that Collins is unable to handle the job, it's just that Lucroy is more of a sure thing behind the plate, and the veteran would seem to better fit the criteria that have been laid out both explicitly and implicitly by the White Sox.

You bring up the possibility of both guys getting a shot, with Collins perhaps spending more time as a DH than as a catcher. It's possible, sure, as no one has guaranteed Vaughn a spot on the Opening Day roster yet. But the organization's top prospect figures to be the team's regular DH in 2021, and he actually has been very impressive this spring, with a .289/.396/.489 slash line, a couple homers, five RBIs and seven walks.

You only have to go back a year to see an example of the White Sox not putting a top prospect on the Opening Day roster, only to call him up shortly into the season, so there's precedent. But given the expectations this year, I'd guess the White Sox would want their everyday lineup out there from Day 1.

