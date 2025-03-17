What time does Illinois play on Friday, and who will they face in NCAA tournament?

Illinois’ men’s basketball team will try to replicate their success of a year ago when they kick off NCAA tournament play this week.

Fortunately for the Illini, they won’t have to travel far, as they’ll play their first game of the tournament at Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum.

When does Illinois play, and who will they be facing in Milwaukee? Here’s what you need to know.

What time does Illinois play on Friday?

Illinois drew the last of four time slots for action at Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum on Friday night, as their tip-off time is currently scheduled for 8:45 p.m. Central time.

The Illini game will be available on CBS, with Kevin Harlan, Dan Bonner, Stan Van Gundy and Lauren Shehadi on the call, according to the NCAA.

Who will Illinois be playing?

That is the big question, and unfortunately the Illini don’t know just yet.

The answer will become known on Wednesday after Xavier and Texas square off in a First Four game in Dayton, Ohio. The winner of that game will earn the No. 11 seed in the Midwest Region, and will face Illinois on Friday night.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

That game will be the nightcap of a doubleheader of action in Dayton, tipping off at approximately 8:10 p.m. The game will be available on truTV.

How did Illinois do in the NCAA tournament last year?

The Illini have now reached the NCAA tournament in five consecutive seasons with Brad Underwood at the helm, but last year was their best performance under the coach.

Illinois earned a No. 3 seed in the East Region and advanced to the Elite Eight for the first time since they reached the national championship game in 2005, but they were ultimately bested by UConn in a blowout loss.

The Huskies went on to win the NCAA championship, their second consecutive title.