United Center, Home of Bulls, to Serve as Election Day Polling Place

United Center to serve as Election Day polling place originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

For the first time in the arena’s history, the United Center will serve as an “Election Day Super Site” for the 2020 General Election on Nov. 3, the Chicago Board of Elections announced Thursday.

Chicago voters will be able to register to vote, drop off mail-in ballots and vote in person at the home of the Bulls and Blackhawks from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m CT on Election Day. The facility isn’t open for early voting.

“We are proud to partner with the United Center to make voting even easier for Chicagoans on Election Day,” said Chicago Board of Election Chairwoman Marisel Hernandez in a statement. “We’re encouraging everyone to plan their vote – whether that’s by mail, early in person, or in person on Election Day – there are multiple options and we hope Chicagoans will choose the option most convenient for them to vote.”

If you’re registering for the first time or filing a name or address update, you’ll need two forms of identification, including one that has proof of address (e.g. paycheck, utility bill). And all voters, per the United Center website, are encouraged to “wear masks and can expect to see [six] feet of distance between polling stations, plexiglass dividers, and hand sanitizer, with masks available as needed,” in consideration of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Teams working to convert arenas into polling places for the 2020 General Election was fundamental to the conditions under which the NBA resumed its 2019-20 postseason after players walked out in the wake of the Jacob Blake shooting in Kenosha, Wis. In addition to a multi-platform digital campaign to increase voter education and turnout, the Bulls are following through in that regard.

“The United Center has long served as a gathering place for our city, and we are proud that it will be used this year as a voting location for the first time in its history. Together, the Blackhawks, Bulls, and United Center are happy to play our part and offer our arena to further civic engagement in our communities and expand voting opportunities for Chicago residents,” Bulls chairman Jerry Reinsdorf and Blackhawks chairman Rocky Wirtz said in a statement. "The partnership from the City of Chicago and the Chicago Board of Elections was instrumental in bringing this Super Site to life, and we also want to thank the arena staff working tirelessly to provide Chicagoans another convenient and socially-distanced option to vote."

Want to vote but unsure where or how to do so? Head to chicagoelections.gov to find polling places near you and vote.org to check your registration status.