Under Center Podcast: Mailbag Tuesdays — Which Bear Is the Best Kind?

Podcast: Mailbag Tuesdays — Which bear is the best kind?

The weekly mailbag episode is back and the Under Center fans delivered once again. JJ Stankevitz and Cam Ellis answer a full boat of questions, from Ryan Pace's future, to the play of the defense, to other potential QB options for next year (some of them laughable), and which bears are best. Is it the grizzly? Polar? Panda? Let the debating begin!

(2:50) - Will Ryan Pace select Mitch Trubisky or Allen Robinson to franchise tag?

(8:20) - Chances George McCaskey hires a president of football operations to decide the fate of Pace/Nagy

(13:30) - Select your bear: Bear in the Big Blue House vs. Baloo from The Jungle Book

(16:25) - Why has Nagy been so resistant to change in his offense?

(26:05) - Should the Bears target Carson Wentz?

(29:30) - What kind of bear is best?

(34:10) - Who needs to step up more on defense: the pass rush, or the pass coverage?

(44:29) - In an expanded playoff year, does getting the final seed count?