Under Center Podcast: Bears Make Arlington Heights Bid and Justin Fields Gets Help From Andy Dalton

Under Center Podcast: Bears bid on Arlington Park, Fields gets help from Dalton originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Ken Davis, Eric Strobel, and Alex Shapiro break down the possibility of the Bears moving to Arlington Heights as the rumors of a bid change to reality. Is it just a negotiation ploy or are the Bears prepared to leave Chicago? Later in the podcast, the crew discusses the comments made by Justin Fields as he spoke to the media about how he's adjusting to the NFL and the help he's receiving from his coaches, AND his fellow QBs in Andy Dalton and Nick Foles.

(4:10) - Bears start the process of changing venues. It's REAL now!(13:40) - How will the Bears finance a new "Bears Town"?(21:10) - Bears add more depth in recent signings(24:20) - Breaking down Justin Fields comments on how things are going and his relationship with Andy Dalton(38:45) - Matt Nagy responds to a question about the 17th game. How will the added game impact the NFL?(51:30) - PODCAST REVIEW OF THE DAY!

