Tim Anderson Lays Down Ground Rules for Eloy Jiménez in White Sox Outfield

If you're new to the White Sox bandwagon, there are a few rules you should probably know. 

Rule No. 1 is that the outfield belongs to Luis Robert. 

https://twitter.com/NBCSWhiteSox/status/1291179010299494403

Rule No. 2 is that anything near the infield belongs to Tim Anderson. 

https://twitter.com/NBCSWhiteSox/status/1298430614455169025

Or as Tim Anderson, put it to Eloy Jiménez: 

https://twitter.com/TimAnderson7/status/1298619937796362240

How can you not love this team? 

In reality, though, this may be good for Jiménez, whose defensive struggles have been well chronicled. All he has to do now is focus on his little area and continue to swing a hot bat. 

