Tim Anderson Lays Down Ground Rules for Eloy Jiménez in White Sox Outfield

If you're new to the White Sox bandwagon, there are a few rules you should probably know.
Rule No. 1 is that the outfield belongs to Luis Robert.
Rule No. 2 is that anything near the infield belongs to Tim Anderson.
Or as Tim Anderson, put it to Eloy Jiménez:
How can you not love this team?
In reality, though, this may be good for Jiménez, whose defensive struggles have been well chronicled. All he has to do now is focus on his little area and continue to swing a hot bat.
