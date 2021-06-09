Scottie Pippen Will Dish on Bulls, Michael Jordan in New Book

Pippen to tell his side of dynasty Bulls' story in new book originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

One year after the summer of The Last Dance, a fresh wave of nostalgia is on its way for Chicago Bulls fans.

Wednesday morning, Scottie Pippen announced a new memoir with a number of compelling hooks. Titled "Unguarded," the book, which was penned with award-winning sports journalist Michael Arkush, is scheduled to release on Nov. 16, 2021.

"The Last Dance was really more about Michael Jordan than the Chicago Bulls. It was his story," Pippen said via his Instagram story. "This book is mine."

Simon & Schuster Cover of "Unguarded," Bulls legend Scottie Pippen's recently-announced memoir

That's quite the elevator pitch, especially given Pippen's mostly-reserved nature in his retirement days.

The project promises not only to "offer pointed and transparent takes" on Michael Jordan, Phil Jackson and Isiah Thomas, but also detail Pippen's underprivileged upbringing in Hamburg, Ark., unheralded pre-professional playing days and unheard NBA stories, including him asking out of Game 3 of the 1994 Eastern Conference semifinals against the New York Knicks with 1.8 seconds to play.

Further, according to the Simon & Schuster information page: "Pippen details how he cringed at being labeled Jordan’s sidekick, and discusses how he could have (and should have) received more respect from the Bulls’ management and the media."

So, yes, it's sure to be a must-read.

The book is available for pre-order now.

