Report: Cubs' Nico Hoerner Could Come Off Injured List Sunday

Report: Nico Hoerner could come off IL Sunday originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Nico Hoerner's return to the Cubs lineup could come as soon as Sunday.

According to the Chicago Tribune's Meghan Montemurro and the Sun-Times' Russ Dorsey, Hoerner joined the Cubs in Cincinnati on Saturday, following his rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa.

He's set to take batting practice Saturday and could be activated off the injured list Sunday.

Nico Hoerner is here in Cincinnati and will take BP today. If everything goes well, he could be activated tomorrow. #Cubs — Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) July 3, 2021

Nico Hoerner is here in Cincinnati and will hit with the team today. Will probably be activated Sunday if things go well in BP. #Cubs — Russell Dorsey (@Russ_Dorsey1) July 3, 2021

It's good news for the Cubs, who have missed Hoerner's productive, contact bat. He was a big part of the Cubs' offensive turnaround in May before landing on the IL May 26 with a left hamstring strain.

In 21 games this season, Hoerner holds a .338/.405/.432 slash line, all while playing strong defense at second base.

Hoerner played in four games with Iowa on his rehab assignment, which began last Sunday, and went 4-for-14 at the plate.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.