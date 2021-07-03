Chicago baseball

Report: Cubs' Nico Hoerner Could Come Off Injured List Sunday

By Tim Stebbins

Nico Hoerner's return to the Cubs lineup could come as soon as Sunday.

According to the Chicago Tribune's Meghan Montemurro and the Sun-Times' Russ Dorsey, Hoerner joined the Cubs in Cincinnati on Saturday, following his rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa.

He's set to take batting practice Saturday and could be activated off the injured list Sunday.

It's good news for the Cubs, who have missed Hoerner's productive, contact bat. He was a big part of the Cubs' offensive turnaround in May before landing on the IL May 26 with a left hamstring strain.

In 21 games this season, Hoerner holds a .338/.405/.432 slash line, all while playing strong defense at second base.

Hoerner played in four games with Iowa on his rehab assignment, which began last Sunday, and went 4-for-14 at the plate.

