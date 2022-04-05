Report: Bears Met With WR DeAndre Carter This Week

Report: Bears met with WR/PR DeAndre Carter originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears’ search for Jakeem Grant’s replacement is underway. According to multiple reports, the team met with return specialist DeAndre Carter on Monday. This doesn’t mean the two sides are getting ready to sign a deal, but it does at least indicate mutual interest.

Carter is a four-year vet who’s bounced around the league in his short NFL career. Over stints with the Texans, Eagles, Commanders and a previous stop in Chicago, Carter has returned 79 punts for 723 yards, with a career long 42-yarder. In the kickoff game, Carter has 81 returns for 1,887 yards and one touchdown.

In addition to his work on special teams, Carter has chipped in on offense as a wide receiver. He enjoyed a career year last season with the Commanders, setting personal bests in receptions (24), receiving yards (296), receiving touchdowns (3), carries (10) and rushing yards (89).

The Bears previously acquired Carter by claiming him off waivers from the Texans in November 2020. He only played four games, returning four punts for 30 yards, with no kick returns.

According to multiple reports, Carter is also set to meet with the Chargers on Tuesday.

If the Bears don’t reach a deal with Carter一 or any other return specialist一 they could have Grant’s replacement in house already. Last season, Khalil Herbert did well in the kicking game with 27 returns for 650 yards. Fellow 2021 rookie Dazz Newsome saw less action, but was drafted in part for his special teams upside. He returned six punts for 75 yards.

